The Gray Man starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas has had a successful run on the Netflix streaming charts despite the mixed reception. Directed by Avengers Endgame’s Russo Brothers, the film was released last month and saw millions of people tuning in to watch the film.

Advertisement

Indian fans were treated to a delightful cameo of Dhanush in it. The Atrangi Re actor received umpteen praise from several people, including Joe and Anthony Russo and the Captain America actor. The directors called him a “consummate professional” and said they would love to work with him again.

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, the Ryan Gosling starrer has become Netflix’s number 1 movie of this year with reportedly around 245 million hours viewed so far. It dethroned The Adam Project’s 233 million record. Not just that but it is also the 4th best film of all time. The Russo Brothers took to their Instagram to announce this. They also said, “Huge congrats to The Gray Man team! And thanks to all of you for watching.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers)

When The Gray Man was released, it had the 5th best debut week for a Netflix film and had made 88.55 million hours viewed over its first three days. It has also enjoyed the most-watched opening weekend for a movie on Netflix since The Adam Project accumulated 92.43 million hours viewed. The other movies ahead of it were Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, and The Kissing Booth 3.

While talking about the film, it was announced that fans can expect sequels to come as the directors are expanding its universe. It is said that Netflix has grand plans to turn the $200-million action thriller into a spy franchise.

Not much was announced about The Gray Man sequel except that the Russo Brothers and Ryan Gosling will be coming back. Moreover, a spin-off on Dhanush’s character is also said to be in the works. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Aquaman 2: Are Fans In Treat As Both Ben Affleck & Michael Keaton Will Appear As Batman? Jason Momoa Teases So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram