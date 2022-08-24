Pete Davidson was allegedly forced into getting engaged to Kim Kardashian by momager Kris Jenner. Kim and Pete, who were in a relationship lasted for a few months short of a year, announced their breakup a couple of weeks ago. Their romance was unexpected and shocked everyone but Kim had said that she was happy being with him.

It seemed like the two were getting serious as Pete had met with most of the Kardashian clan and hung out often with Kim‘s kid. He even got tattoos dedicated to her and her children. At the same time, the makeup mogul’s ex-Kanye West started a feud with Davidson.

While talking about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, a new source says that the SNL star was allegedly forced to propose to Kim by Kris Jenner. Previously, a report had stated that The King of Staten Island actor had popped the question just hours before the two split. As per Heat Magazine, an insider has now claimed that Kris told him to.

“Kris Jenner had picked out a ring and wanted to stage this Kourtney and Travis-style engagement for the show,” the source said. “Pete Davidson found that tacky and kept kicking the idea into the long grass, which Kim Kardashian and Kris took to mean he was stalling on the engagement,” they continued.

The source also spoke about Kanye West wanting to get back with the SKIMS owners. “Kanye’s convinced the split with Pete is a game changer and that Kim will take him back, even though she’s told him a thousand times he needs to sign all the divorce papers and let them both move on. But he’s willing to go to therapy, publicly apologise – whatever it takes,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, it is also being said that post her break up with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian is open to dating again.

