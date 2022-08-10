Kim Kardashian, Johnny Depp, Miley Cyrus, Brad Pitt, and many other celebrities have spent some ridiculous amount of money on objects that one, in general, may not own. It is a common thing among A-listers to buy expensive materials as they also earn millions. Their lifestyle in itself is something we can’t afford.

Not just themselves, but celebs like them spend a lot on their loved ones, be it their kids, family, pets, and more. Just look at Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi. Her wardrobe is bigger than ours and has clothes from high-end brands. A single piece must cost what our entire closet would be worth. So, here’s a list of some of the most expensive and ridiculous things bought by celebs.

Probably the most known purchase in history, Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West once bought four gold-plated toilets for $750,000 (Rs 5.9 crore).

It isn’t just Kim Kardashian who spends thousands of dollars on her washroom. Liger star Mike Tyson bought a $2.2 million (Rs 17.4 crore) 24-karat gold bathtub and three Bengal tigers for more than $70,000 (Rs 55 lakh) each.

Miley Cyrus once bought a Range Rover just for her dogs to ride in because they were “banned” from her other cars. The car reportedly cost her $302,100 (Rs 2.4 crore).

Even Kim Kardashian’s best friend, Paris Hilton spent thousands on her dogs and commissioned a $325,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) doghouse that’s modelled after the mansion she lives in.

Once Kate Perry reportedly spent $200,000 or Rs 1.5 crore to buy a ticket to space for ex-Russell Brand.

Justin Bieber splurged $250,000 (Rs 1.9 crore) on a Cadillac CTS-V and transformed it into a custom Batmobile.

Kim Kardashian may be in the limelight for spending a lot in the past few years. But it is Nicolas Cage who has made the wildest purchases. A castle, a dinosaur skull, the first copy of Superman comic, and more. He allegedly spent as much as $150,000 or Rs 1.1 crore on the comic book, which was stolen in 2000 and then found in an abandoned storage unit in 2011.

But nothing can match Titanic’s My Heart Will Go On singer Celine Dion’s $2 million or Rs 15 core humidifier.

Johnny Depp reportedly spends $30,000 (Rs 23 lakh) a month alone, on wine “flown in from all over the world for personal consumption.”

Brad Pitt once spent $385,000 or Rs 3 crore to buy real Nazi antiques. In 2015, the Inglourious Basterds actor reportedly bought a three-wheeled German motorbike used for reconnaissance missions in Greece.

Who do you think had the most ridiculous spending, Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, or Mike Tyson? For us, it is Celine Dion!

