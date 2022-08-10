Love is in the air as the Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi and Rita Ora are officially married! One of the most unexpected matches in Hollywood, Ora and Waititi are said to have met each other for the first time in 2018. However, it wasn’t until 2021 that the two sparked rumours of romance.

In April last year, the Poison singer posted an adorable photo with the Jojo Rabbit director. Taika had his arms around Rita and had a flirty caption. Even though the two never confirmed it, their multiple pics, including the one with Tessa Thompson, and red carpet walks, were enough for fans to assume they are dating.

Now, it seems like the couple has taken their relationship one step ahead and has tied the knot. As per The Sun, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi married in a very intimate ceremony. “Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding,” a source revealed to the outlet.

“A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine,” the source continued. Details regarding Rita Ora and Taika Waititi’s intimate ceremony have not been revealed, but as per one more source, they were seen wearing matching gold wedding bands on their fingers. Several fans took to Twitter to react to the news.

HELP I JUST FOUND OUT THAT RITA ORA AND TAIKA WAITITI GOT MARRIED — jas (@dariusacruxx) August 9, 2022

All I will say is I wish Rita Ora and Taika Waititi a happy marriage. pic.twitter.com/421enQYKJg — Geekgirlforever (@scifichick25) August 10, 2022

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi making me understand that true love does exist — Sharon Ora❤️🇳🇬 (@simplysharon_8) August 9, 2022

hold AWN what do you MEAN RITA ORA AND TAIKA WAITITI??????????????????????? — lisa (@j4eminist) August 10, 2022

While talking about Ora and Waititi, the singer also accompanied the director to the premiere of his recent film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Besides their dazzling outfits, the thing that stole the limelight was the kiss that the Let You Love Me singer planted on Taika. It was an adorable moment indeed.

When it comes to working, Taika Waititi is basking in the success of Thor: Love and Thunder. Whereas, Rita Ora is already back in the studio working on her third album.

