Seems like Johnny Depp is back to work despite the legal drama between him and Amber Heard continuing. Even though the actor was favoured in the verdict of the recent defamation case before that he lost a lot of things, including his career, reputation, and money. This was due to the abuse accusations made by Heard against him.

Not just films, such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts, Depp also lost his deals with brands. However, there was one company that didn’t let go of JD that easily. Yes, we are talking about Dior. The high-end brand stuck with the actor throughout his controversy, and now it seems like there is a new deal between them.

As per TMZ, Johnny Depp has signed a multi-year, seven-figure deal to continue serving as the celebrity face of Dior’s Sauvage cologne. It was the same product that Depp advertised before, and now, things may be set in stone between the two parties. Just recently, the official Instagram handle of the brand posted photos and videos of the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

It was from backstage at one of Johnny Depp‘s rock concerts in Paris and was clicked by famous photographer Greg Williams. “Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage,” the caption by Dior read. It is also said that these photos will be used in future Sauvage advertisements. Fans immediately took to the comment section and shared their thoughts on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Beauty Official (@diorbeauty)

“I’m so proud of you John, and thank you DIOR,” one user wrote.

“The best night the best team loved being reunited,” wrote another.

“Love Dior for always standing with Johnny,” said one fan.

“Speechless and great full with DIOR for staying true to Johnny Depp they never doubted his innocence, and they always stood firmly by his side,” one user wrote.

Amidst this, Johnny Depp is also hitting the headlines over the unsealed court papers being leaked online. It contains several dirty deets by Depp, including crude texts with Marilyn Manson, drugging ex-Ellen Barkin before s*x, and more.

