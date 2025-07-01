Mrunal Thakur is ready to make her presence felt in the Hindi film industry once again with Son Of Sardaar 2, releasing on July 25. The sequel to the 2012 comedy-movie features Ajay Devgn in the main role, and Mrunal is a part of the cast in what appears to be a strong and offbeat role. Known for taking on a variety of roles, Mrunal has established a steady presence in both Hindi and Telugu cinema. Before you see her share screen space with Ajay in this action-comedy, here are 5 Mrunal Thakur films that show why she’s winning hearts everywhere.

1. Sita Ramam

Year of Release – 2022

of Release – 2022 Director – Hanu Raghavapudi

– Hanu Raghavapudi IMDb Rating – 8.5/10

– 8.5/10 Streaming On – Prime Video, JioHotstar

Plot: The film follows the story of an orphaned army officer named Ram, who receives an anonymous letter from a lady introducing herself as Sita Mahalakshmi. As the story unfolds, their bond grows stronger over time through the exchange of letters. However, destiny has other plans, and Ram is sent on a mission against Pakistan, where he gets captured by the Pakistani army along with his fellow soldiers. By the film’s end, Sita uncovers a truth that shatters her world. To know more about the story, you can stream it on Prime Video and JioHotstar.

Upon its theatrical run, Sita Ramam garnered huge positive responses from critics and the audience. The movie made Mrunal Thakur a household name in Telugu cinema. In her role as Sita Mahalakshmi, she was emotive, lovely on camera, and as tough as a character would require her to be. She was wonderful on screen with Dulquer Salmaan, and people still call her Sita because the character resonated so well with the people.

2. Hi Nanna

Year of Release – 2023

– 2023 Director – Shouryuv

– Shouryuv IMDb Rating – 8.2/10

– 8.2/10 Streaming On – Netflix

Plot: Hi Nanna follows the story of a six-year-old girl named Mahi, who lives with her father, Viraj. Mahi is battling a critical disease called cystic fibrosis. She frequently asks her father about her mother. During her quest to learn more, she encounters Yashna, a woman somehow connected to Viraj’s past. This encounter leads to the unraveling of several heartfelt memories.

In Hi Nanna, Mrunal played Yashna, a character full of emotions and layers. The film was about love, memories, and second chances. Her performance was lauded as honest, and it once again proved her mettle in adding depth to love stories. The film features Nani as Viraj and Kiara Khanna as Mahi.

3. Love Sonia

Year of Release – 2018

– 2018 Director – Tabrez Noorani

– Tabrez Noorani IMDb Rating – 7.4/10

– 7.4/10 Streaming On – JioHotstar, Prime Video

Plot: Love Sonia describes the harrowing tale of two sisters whose lives are shattered when their debt-ridden father sells one of them. Driven by love and desperation, the other sister sets out to bring her back. But destiny has other plans; ultimately, she also would be caught in the same web of sex trafficking. The film unfolds the elder’s determination to fight for freedom and redemption, which remains the heart of their journey.

This was Mrunal Thakur’s first film, and it was a tough one. She was cast as Sonia, the village girl trapped in the trap of human trafficking, in the lead role. It was raw and intense by way of debut, and she came in for much appreciation for naturally playing such a challenging role. Surprisingly enough, the film had its worldwide premiere at the London Indian Film Festival in 2018.

4. Jersey

Year of Release – 2022

– 2022 Director – Gowtam Tinnanuri

– Gowtam Tinnanuri IMDb Rating – 7.3/10

– 7.3/10 Streaming On – Netflix

Plot: Jersey is the official remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title. The story follows a former cricketer who returns to the game to fulfill his son’s innocent wish for a team jersey. In doing so, he dares to chase the dream he once left behind — to wear the Indian colors and make his son proud.

Standing alongside Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur portrayed Vidya as a determined wife and mother who wishes the best for her loved ones. Though it was a remake, Mrunal owned the character with a performance that was realistic and genuine.

5. Pippa

Year of Release – 2023

– 2023 Director – Raja Krishna Menon

– Raja Krishna Menon IMDb Rating – 6.2/10

– 6.2/10 Streaming On – Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Pippa is a war biographical film on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India’s 45 Cavalry regiment who fought during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971’s eastern front, along with his siblings. The film explores Mehta’s coming of age and his role in the 1971 war. Mrunal Thakur featured as Radha Mehta in this war drama, a cryptographer who helps decode coded messages during the war. It marked a departure from her usual romantic genre and showed that she was capable of doing even serious, story-driven films.

