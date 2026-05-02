Dacoit: A Love Story, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is a romantic action thriller. The high-octane flick got mixed reactions online after its theatrical release. Despite that, one thing fans are still curious about is how much the cast actually earned for the film.

With both leads playing crucial roles in this romantic action thriller, comparisons about their salaries were inevitable. So, who took the bigger paycheck? Here’s a breakdown of what each cast member reportedly charged.

Dacoit: Cast Salaries

According to a report from FlickOnClick, here’s what the main cast of Shaneil Deo’s Dacoit reportedly earned from the romantic action thriller.

Adivi Sesh

Adivi Sesh is the star who charged the highest for the Dacoit movie. The Major star reportedly charged 8 crore for his role as Hari. For those who might be unaware, Adivi is a prominent name in Telugu cinema and has won multiple awards for his performances.

Mrunal Thakur

Talking about Mrunal Thakur‘s salary, the female star reportedly charged 2.5 crore for her role as Juliet in the Dacoit movie. Over the past few years, Mrunal saw a massive rise in her popularity and has been part of many box-office hits, including

Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna, and more.

Prakash Raj

Besides this, the cast features Prakash Raj. In the movie, the veteran star played a significant supporting role. For his role in Dacoit, Raj reportedly earned 1.5-2.5 crores.

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap is famous for delivering raw moments brilliantly. For his role in Dacoit, the actor reportedly charged 1-2 crore.

Sunil

Sunil also has a supporting role in the romantic-action thriller. As per sources, he charged 1-1.5 crore for his inclusion in the movie.

Atul Kulkarni

Similar to Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni played a major supporting role in the Dacoit. For his work in the movie, he earned 0.8-1.2 crore.

Jain Mari Khan

Jain Mari Khan also worked as a supporting figure for the recent movie. Reports revealed that he was estimated to have earned 0.5-1 crore.

Dacoit Story

Dacoit is a vengeance story of Hari, a convict who seeks revenge against his former girlfriend, Saraswati. The story involves different plot twists and the history between Hari and Saraswati.

The story is all about what transpires, the betrayal, and who was mainly responsible for it.

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