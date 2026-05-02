Love Insurance Kompany, a romantic entertainer starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, is gearing up for a digital release post its lackluster theatrical run. The film was released on April 10 but fared well below expectations. It is now getting a second life on OTT.

Love Insurance Kompany OTT Release Date & Platform

The audience awaiting the LIK OTT release can soon watch it on their personal screens. The film will release on streaming platform Prime Video on May 6. It will likely be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it accessible for audiences of different regions.

The platform recently took to its social media handle and wrote, “when it’s old school vs modern rules, ofcourse there’s a high premium 👀 #LoveInsuranceKompanyOnPrime, May 6.” With its quick shift from theaters to OTT, the film is expected to attract viewers who skipped it earlier.

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More About Love Insurance Kompany

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the story is set in the year 2040 and presents a world where technology plays a major role in deciding relationships. One is matched with people in a system of data and algorithms, turning love into something calculated.

The story follows a young man who strongly believes emotions cannot be quantified by machines. He questions this system and decides to pursue his unique interpretation of love, and that sets off an adventure with utmost choices, romance, and discovery.

Alongside Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, the film also features S. J. Suryah, Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Sha Ra, and Seeman in key roles. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The project had a long journey before reaching the big screen. It was first announced a few years ago, then paused, and later restarted with a new cast. After facing several delays, it was finally released this year.

Even though the initial response was not very strong, the OTT release gives Love Insurance Kompany another opportunity to find its audience.

Love Insurance Kompany Trailer

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