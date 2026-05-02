The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor force Nick to come clean about his addiction, which led to a heartwarming moment. Victoria prepared her defense against Phyllis. And then last but not least, Sharon questioned Sienna’s loyalty in the aftermath of the blast.

From questions and rejections to bold moves and warnings, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 4, 2026

The first episode of the week features Victor making no apology to Diane. How will this change their equation amidst the whole Patty and Jack mess? Nikki confronts Lily about her deal with Victor. How will she respond to it? Billy bargains with Victoria. Jack sets boundaries with Patty. What’s next?

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Victor and Nikki reject an opportunity to reconcile. What does this mean for their marriage and future together? Christine backs Phyllis into a corner. Is this going to lead to another war between them? When Sharon interrogates Sienna about her past, is the latter going to reveal some details or not?

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Michael and Phyllis do damage control. But will they manage to save face or not? Lily’s attempts to help Malcolm are thwarted. How will she deal with this new obstacle? Claire makes a bold move to support Holden. How will this change their relationship? Is this the start of a new beginning for them?

Thursday, May 7, 2026

Phyllis is troubled by Nick’s behavior. How will she deal with it? Matt Clark resurfaces in Genoa City. Is this going to cause even more chaos for the Newman family again? Cane makes a promise to Lily. How will she react to this new trouble? Is this going to pause the progress they had made?

Friday, May 8, 2026

The last episode of the week features Nick revealing a secret to Victoria. Is this about something related to Matt? Chelsea questions Adam about Riza. What does his cheating with Riza mean for their future together? Is this the end of the road for them? And then lastly, Lauren gives Phyllis a warning.

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