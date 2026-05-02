The official Shonen Jump YouTube channel has released a stunning new 30-second animated trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, instantly creating excitement among fans worldwide.

Animated by Studio MAPPA, the same studio behind the original Jujutsu Kaisen anime, the promotional video has sparked major speculation about a possible anime adaptation.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo: Final Volume Gets Stunning MAPPA Promotional Trailer

The trailer was officially launched on April 30, 2026, mainly to celebrate and promote Volume 3 of the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga, which is also the final volume of the spin-off series. Volume 1 debuted in January 2026, followed by Volume 2 in March, with the third volume released on May 1, 2026.

The trailer is mainly made to promote manga sales, but fans quickly noticed how good the animation looks. MAPPA shows smooth visuals, strong action scenes, and emotional moments, making it feel more like a full anime than just a short promotional video.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Final Volume 3 will be including a Special Short Extra Chapter along with bookstore extra illustrations and a Special PV. The volume will be out on May 1st, 2026. pic.twitter.com/IBujqzxaeW — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) April 27, 2026

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo: Trailer Reveals Major Characters & Explosive Battles

The trailer showcases key moments from the spin-off manga. It introduces Maru, the main character, and shows his bond with Yuka and Tsurugi. It also hints at a darker story with new, powerful races and upcoming dangerous fights.

One of the biggest surprises was the appearance of Mahito, whose return may shock many fans, along with Yuji Itadori’s reveal. The teaser also showcased the highly anticipated fight between Dabura and Divine General Mahoraga, one of the manga’s most exciting battles.

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Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo: Anime Release Date Speculation Explained

Although there has been no official anime announcement yet, the trailer has fueled hopes for the future. Since the main Jujutsu Kaisen anime still has major arcs left to adapt, including the rest of the Culling Game and the Shinjuku Showdown, a Modulo anime may still be years away.

Industry speculation suggests that if an adaptation happens, it could arrive sometime around 2029 or 2030 after the original anime concludes.

Could Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Become A Movie Or OVA Instead?

Because Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is relatively short, some fans think it would work better as a movie or OVA than as a full anime series. This would also help MAPPA adapt the story more quickly while maintaining high animation quality.

For now, the stunning trailer acts as both a celebration of the manga’s conclusion and a strong hint that Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo could one day be adapted into an anime.

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