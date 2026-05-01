The Boys season 5 delivered one of its biggest moments in episode 5, with the reunion of Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins, which turned out to be a major highlight for Supernatural fans.

Ackles returned as Soldier Boy, while Padalecki’s Mr. Marathon and Collins’ Malchemical introduced dangerous new twists to the story. Their long-awaited onscreen reunion instantly became one of the season’s biggest talking points.

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Mr. Marathon’s Hollywood Mansion Scene Explained

Homelander and Soldier Boy’s search for V-1 leads them to Mr. Marathon’s luxurious Hollywood home, where a poker game with celebrity guests quickly turns deadly.

The sequence also includes surprise appearances from Seth Rogen, Kumail Nanjiani, Will Forte, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, creating one of the episode’s most chaotic and entertaining settings.

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Soldier Boy’s Homelander Decision Changes Everything

A major turning point occurs when Malchemical incapacitates Homelander, briefly offering a chance to stop him.

However, Soldier Boy refuses to betray his son, choosing loyalty over rebellion. This shocking choice not only reinforces their twisted relationship but also triggers the episode’s bloody escalation.

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The Boys Delivers One Of Season 5’s Most Brutal Action Sequences

Mr. Marathon’s speed powers create one of the season’s most brutal scenes, as his desperate chase leaves destruction everywhere.

Combined with Homelander’s brutal final attack, the episode fully embraces The Boys’ signature mix of extreme violence and dark satire.

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Supernatural Easter Eggs & Celebrity Cameos Hidden In Episode 5

Beyond the main cast reunion, Episode One-Shots features several hidden references for Supernatural fans, visual jokes, and even an unexpected cameo from Craig Robinson.

These details added extra excitement for viewers looking for deeper references.

Why The Boys’ Supernatural Reunion Was Worth the Wait?

The episode succeeded because it balanced nostalgia with meaningful storytelling rather than relying only on fan service.

By mixing returning stars, shocking violence, and unexpected comedy, The Boys created an unforgettable crossover-style event that celebrated both series while delivering one of Season 5’s most memorable episodes.

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