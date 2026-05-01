Wednesday has been a major success story for Netflix’s original programming ever since the debut of its first season in 2022. The series is based on the long-running Addams Family franchise and stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, who starts the show getting expelled from her first school and ends up transferring to Nevermore Academy, where she solves a series of mysteries and conspiracies each season. Read on to learn what we can expect from season 3.

Wednesday Season 3: New Cast Members

According to Deadline, the new cast members confirmed for Wednesday’s season 3 include:

Eva Green, who’ll be playing Ophelia Frump, Wednesday’s aunt. Ophelia’s character is currently shrouded in mystery, with her existence being first teased at the end of season 2. After being presumed to be missing for most of that season, it was revealed that Grandmama Hester Frump had been keeping Ophelia locked away in her basement the entire time. Given that “WEDNESDAY MUST DIE” was written on the walls of Ophelia’s room, this foreshadows an ominous role for her in season 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Green (@evagreenweb)

Winona Ryder is also confirmed to star in Wednesday season 3 in the role of Tabitha. While there isn’t much known about the character yet, this role marks Winona’s latest collaboration with executive producer Tim Burton, as the two have been working closely together ever since her breakout role in the 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice.

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Other fresh cast members for season 3 include Chris Sarandon (The Princess Bride) as Balthazar, Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders) as Cyrus, Oscar Morgan (A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms) as Atticus, and Kennedy Moyer (Roofman) as Daisy.

Rounding out the list of new cast members are none other than Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), James Lance (Ted Lasso), and Andrew McCarthy (St. Elmo’s Fire), who’ve all been cast in undisclosed roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey)

Wednesday Season 3: Returning Cast Members

Aside from all the new cast members set to join in season 3, the show will retain much of its current cast in main and recurring roles. Joanna Lumley, who plays Grandmama Hester Frump, will be upgraded to a series regular thanks to how closely her character is tied to Aunt Ophelia.

Reprising their roles as the core cast members are Jenna Ortega, who will return in the lead role of Wednesday. Alongside her, season 3 will feature the return of other Addams Family members such as Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega)

Many of the characters from Nevermore Academy are also set to return, including Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Billie Piper (Isadora Capri), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Sheriff Ritchie Santiago), Victor Dorobantu (Thing) and Evie Templeton (Agnes DeMille). Not returning for season 3 is Noah B. Taylor, who played the role of werewolf Bruno Yuson.

With Wednesday season 3 set to delve deeper into the titular character’s intriguing family history, the next chapter in the show promises to be quite a ride.

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