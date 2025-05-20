Jenna Ortega is one of the rising stars who began her career as a child artist, but has become quite successful as a lead actress. Check out her career highlights and what she is planning next.

Jenna Ortega is quite a well-known name in Hollywood now. She kicked off her acting career as a child actor in Disney’s show, Stuck in the Middle (2016-2018), but gained huge fame and tasted real success after featuring in the popular Netflix web series, Wednesday. She is now recognized as Wednesday Addams wherever she goes. Ortega not only honed her acting skills over time, but also chose roles that would go perfectly with her personality.

Beyond Acting: Jenna Ortega’s Ambitious Plans & Style Evolution

Now, she is also planning to venture into direction and production. The Hollywood star has already chalked out how her near future would look, and her fans can’t wait to see what she has in her bag. On the other hand, if we talk about her fashion statement, then she has evolved in styling as well. Although she began with a more fun and playful fashion sense, Ortega slowly stepped into method dressing, and now she knows what to wear to turn heads toward her in a room. Scroll ahead to know more about her career highlights, future plans, and fashion.

Jenna Ortega debuted in the acting industry as a shooting victim on CSI, then she was seen as young Jane on Jane the Virgin. After that, she got her first big break, and that was Disney’s show, Stuck in the Middle. That show gave her recognition, and people started to notice her. Soon enough, she got a role in the movie called Yes Day. Jenna, at a very young age, discovered the horror genre, and in 2022, she featured in the horror thriller series Wednesday (directed by Tim Burton) as the titular character, and received a lot of appreciation for portraying such a dark role.

In the same year, two of her horror-thriller or slasher genre movies were also released in the theatres – X and Scream. In 2023, she was seen in Scream VI, and in 2024, she featured in another Tim Burton project, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – a sequel to his iconic 1988 Beetlejuice movie. Jenna Ortega has already explored the dark and edgy space of the movies. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she had once said that doing a horror film doesn’t leave her terrified anymore; rather, what strikes terror to her heart is “doing a comedy.”

Jenna Ortega’s Fashion Transformation: Embracing Darker, Edgier Looks

Jenna Ortega has come a long way from being a teenage sweetheart to a goth queen. With years, her fashion and styling sense has also evolved, and that didn’t happen just by fluke, rather it was her conscious creative choice to opt for a style statement that would match her personality. Back in her Disney days, Ortega would be seen in colorful dresses or in fun patterns, but as she took on roles that needed an edgy arc, like You or Fallout or Wednesday, or Scream – her style started to mature. Color shades changed in her wardrobe, more dark hues and black toned outfits replaced her old colorful pieces. More lacey detailings, cut slits, gothic glam started to take over her fashion statement making her identity more out in public.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @pinkreference

At Wednesday’s Los Angeles premiere, the actress was seen in a Versace black lace gown, which she accentuated with a tulle veil that made her look like a modern-day gothic bride. In an interview with W Magazine, Ortega opened up about why she chose to appear in such a fit, and while explaining, she said, “If I was gonna wear black like everyone else, I probably should make a deal out of it… I put it on and I just knew that this is probably what I should do.”

Since then, she has been seen doing a lot of method dressing. Jenna Ortega featured in a lot of outfits that matched her project themes. She continued to wear black ensembles with stripe detailing, or she could be seen in a white shirt and a black cropped bralette over it with a skirt, or a black and white half-and-half outfit during the time of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice release. Well, clearly she has put her fashion statement straight.

What’s Next For Jenna Ortega?

Currently, Jenna Ortega is gearing up for Wednesday season 2, where she is going to reprise her role as the titular character. She will also be featured in the film Klara and the Sun, and is also planning to take a step forward in directing a movie, as she has been working on an original screenplay for almost 10 years now. Ortega revealed in an interview with V Magazine, “I have a script that I’ve known that I was going to make for almost 10 years. It’s weird because it’s something that I thought of when I was younger and when I first started out in this field, and it’s only now that I’m actually starting to take the steps to get it made, which is really interesting.”

Well, only onwards and upwards for Jenna Ortega.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Alfred Hitchcock’s Blonde Obsession: Why The Master Of Suspense Avoided Marilyn Monroe Despite His Love For Blondes?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News