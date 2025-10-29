Wednesday Season 2 has achieved its final milestone, it seems, as the series has surpassed the lifetime views of yet another Netflix show. However, it will not be able to break into the all-time top three most-watched shows on Netflix list. For that, it will have to beat Stranger Things 4’s lifetime views, and it is not happening. Scroll below for the deets.

The series is perfect for this Halloween season, and if you have not yet watched it, do so with your eyes closed. The show has been renewed for another season, and it is expected to focus on Wednesday and Enid’s friendship. Catherine Zeta Jones got more screen time this season, and it is a delight watching her as Morticia Addams.

Wednesday Season 2 OTT Verdict Week 12

According to the latest Netflix data, Jenna Ortega‘s starrer Wednesday Season 2 has exited the Netflix weekly global top 10 list for the week of October 20-26. The series has finally left the global list in its twelfth week, streaming on Netflix. Last week, it was in the 10th rank, garnering 1.9 million views.

Beats DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on the all-time list

Evan Peters appeared in the titular role on Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. It dramatizes the life and crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer through the experiences of his victims. It was the 4th most-watched series on Netflix with 115.6 million views. But Wednesday season 2 has surpassed that number with its 115.7 million views.

However, to crack the top 3, Jenna Ortega’s show must surpass Stranger Things 4‘s 140.7 million viewership. It might be impossible now, but the show might make a glorious comeback this Halloween season.

Check out the all-time top 10 most-watched shows on Netflix.

1. Wednesday Season 1: 252.1 million views

2. Adolescence: 142.6 million views

3. Stranger Things 4: 140.7 million views

4. Wednesday Season 2: 115.7 million views

5. Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: 115.6 million views

6. Bridgerton Season 1: 113.3 million views

7. The Queen’s Gambit: 112.8 million views

8. Bridgerton Season 3: 106.0 million views

9. The Night Agent Season 1: 98.2 million views

10. Fool Me Once: 98.2 million views

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

