The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor striking an unexpected deal with Phyllis after she came to him with an enticing offer. Meanwhile, Jack received a cryptic message from Cane, who warned him Jabot was at risk. And lastly, Adam pushed Billy too far, leading to a punch.

The drama, the friction, the taunts, the secrets, the worries, the warnings, and more are about to elevate quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 29, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they can tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: October 29, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Nikki and Victoria arriving in Los Angeles. The news of Noah getting into a car crash has been a major worry for the Newman family. Sharon and Nick are already there by his side. But extra family support is always welcome, and that’s what is happening now.

Nikki and Victoria have arrived to give Nick and Sharon some comfort and help. After all, Noah is Nikki’s grandson and Victoria’s nephew. Will the family receive some good news about Noah’s health soon? Meanwhile, Kyle interrogates Sienna. He has been snooping and digging around lately.

Kyle wants intel on Audra and Holden’s past, and he will do what it takes to attain it. Sienna knows about the two and was a part of their lives whenever the mysterious drama happened. Kyle knows she is the right target and is grilling her for some information. All of this is especially to expose Holden.

Kyle wants to woo Claire again and expose Holden in front of her to stop their growing closeness. She has not been happy about Kyle’s snooping, so their equation has gotten more frayed, but he is sure that when the truth comes out, Claire will see the light. But will he cause more issues for himself?

Lastly, Phyllis protects her interests. What’s new? After all, she is always doing that. She recently stole Cane’s AI program and is now all set to strike a deal with Victor. But what exactly could her motive be? Will this give her a win, or will she ultimately fall flat on her face?

Cane is already suspicious of Phyllis and Victor being the ones with access to his program. He has also warned Jack about Jabot being at risk now. What will these moves lead to? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to know the details!

