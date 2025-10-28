The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Cane making a confession to Lily about the AI program being stolen. Daniel and Tessa set ground rules after the drunken kiss between them. And then last but not least, Adam and Chelsea faced a new, unexpected professional challenge.

The drama, worry, anger, friction, fights, power moves, and more are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 28, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: October 28, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Victor striking an unexpected deal. Is this regarding the offer Phyllis made after stealing Cane’s AI program? After all, she quickly approached the Newman patriarch after she got her hands on the coveted software. Phyllis told him what she had and offered him a deal.

The offer is surely tempting, but Phyllis is not someone who can be trusted for too long. Will Victor strike the deal with her, or is this about someone else? What benefit will he reap, and is this a smart move on Phyllis’ part, or has she assured a massive downfall? On the other hand, Jack receives a cryptic message. Is this a warning from Cane, who is left helpless now?

Without his program, he has nothing he can do in the corporate world, and his promise to Lily is also left hanging. Is this why he is going over to Jack and warning him about Jabot potentially being at big risk now that the AI program has been stolen? What will Jack do to protect his family’s company?

Will this help him safeguard the legacy from Phyllis and Victor’s moves? Will Cane share his suspicions with Jack? And then lastly, Adam pushes Billy too far. The two have never gotten along, and their rivalry has been full of friction and fights. But it seems things have gotten serious.

Is their war of words going to get physical, with Billy punching Adam as the latter previously did to the former? How far will this clash go, and what could this be about? Is this related to their usual bickering and taunts? Or about Abbott Communications or Sally instead? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless know more details.

