The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Brooke and Hope being excited for the relaunch of the Hope for the Future line. On the other hand, Sheila revealed that Deacon has been going to therapy with Taylor. Lastly, Liam shared his true feelings with Hope and proposed to her.

The drama, the romance, the joy, the fashion, the changing equations, and more are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the October 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they can tune in to CBS to watch the soap opera set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 28, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Sheila and Li connecting over Luna. The two may not have gotten along previously, but keeping the secret of Luna being alive has definitely gotten them closer. They have started bonding and sharing things with each other, going as far as to confide their troubles.

Sheila has been scared about her marriage, which has been on the rocks since Deacon found out that she had hidden the truth about Luna being alive from him. Li, on the other hand, has drawn flak from everyone for being the one who nursed Luna back to life while also keeping her being alive a secret.

To make things worse, not long after gaining consciousness, she spiked Will’s drinks and r*ped him. And this has made Li feel even more guilty. When they connect over this topic, what conclusion will they come to? Meanwhile, Liam and Hope tell the Logan sisters about their engagement.

It has been a good few weeks for Hope. She may have broken things off with Carter, but her fashion line is back, and she accepted Liam’s proposal to marry him. The two have gone through a lot over time, but they have found their way back to one another and are getting married once again.

And that’s the happy news that they are about to share with their families. First up is the Logan family, and this news is about to be a joyous moment for Hope’s mother, Brooke, and her aunts Katie and Donna. They have been rooting for Hope and Liam to get back together, and it has finally happened.

How will they congratulate and celebrate the happy and newly engaged couple? Will the two be sharing the news with the Spencers and Forresters next? What does this mean for all the core families? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more.

