The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Sheila pleading with Deacon not to shut her out and work on fixing their marriage. On the other hand, Deke wondered why Remy didn’t want his name mentioned at Forrester. It made him quite suspicious of what he was hiding from him.

The drama, the chaos, the doubts, the worries, the plans, the comfort, and the realizations are getting heated. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 23, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 23, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Electra coming to a realization about Will and Luna. The last few weeks have been horrible for her as she dealt with the harsh reality surrounding her personal life. Her boyfriend Will was r*ped by Luna, who is pregnant with their baby, leaving Electra shocked.

Luna has been her rival for a while, and her being the one to take such a gross advantage of Will, followed by her path to giving birth to his child, is wildly heartbreaking for Electra. Grappling with this truth has been beyond harsh for her, even though she has tried to be understanding and supportive.

Electra and Will have promised each other that they will navigate this mess together and not let Luna mess with their romance. But just because she is willing to fight for their relationship does not mean it’s easy for her to ignore what’s happening in front of her. What will she make of a future like this?

Will the upcoming obstacles erode their equation, or will they hold tight through it all? Especially with Electra having a major realization about Will and Luna. What could it be about? And how will it impact her choice to stay with Will through this storm cloud of a situation? Is it time for a change?

On the other hand, Taylor counsels Deacon about his marriage to Sheila. Despite her constant pleas to save their marriage, Deacon has been adamant about not being ready to give things another chance at the moment. He is spending time in therapy sessions with Taylor instead, and it seems to help.

Will her advice give him some much-needed comfort and wisdom? What choice will Deacon make later, especially with the sessions bringing him and Taylor closer together and bonding them? Is this the end of Sheila and Deacon’s marriage and the start of his romance with Taylor? Or not?

