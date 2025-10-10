The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge, Bill, Katie, Taylor, and Finn arguing about what should be done with Luna out of house arrest and prison. Meanwhile, Electra and Ivy had a stirring conversation about Will and what to do moving forward in this Luna pregnancy mess.

The drama, the doubts, the punishments, the confrontations, the clashes, and more are about to get heated in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 10, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they can tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 10, 2025

The final episode of the week features Will and Electra sharing quite a sweet moment. After days of conflict, guilt, confusion, and friction, the two have found their way back to each other. Will has made it clear that he loves Electra and still wants to be with her despite whatever happened.

When Will and Electra share a sweet moment, is this the start of their reconciliation? Will they agree to get through this mess together? Or will the paternity test foil things between them again? Up next, Bridget arrives at Katie and Bill’s, which alarms Luna. Is she really hiding something?

The whole pregnancy mess has caused conflict between members of the Spencer, Finnegan, Nozawa, and Forrester families as they try to figure out what Luna’s future is going to be, in prison or locked at the Spencer estate. Katie has asked her niece, Bridget, to come and take the paternity test.

After all, Luna is known for her evil schemes, and she can easily tamper with any other paternity tests. Is this why Luna is worried? She cannot manipulate the test now? What will the result be? And then lastly, Taylor and Brooke agree that before Steffy is told, Luna is safely behind bars.

The two have never been on the same side of things, especially with the decades-long love triangle between them and Ridge. But it seems that despite Ridge’s recent decision to break his engagement with Taylor and marry Brooke, the two are on the same page regarding what to do with Luna.

They agree that Steffy shouldn’t be informed that Luna is still alive until she is put back into prison. What will the eventual decision be? How will Steffy react when she comes back home and finds out everything that happened?

