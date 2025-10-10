The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Jennifer, Jack, and Julie reminiscing about Jennifer’s 40 years in Salem. On the other hand, JJ remained troubled about the Theo situation. Chad broke the hard truth to Cat. And then last but not least, Thomas made quite a bold request.

The drama, confusion, heartbreak, shock, and tension are about to intensify as the weeks pass. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 10, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 10, 2025

The final episode of the week features Holly preparing to take a trip. Having faced a lot in the last couple of weeks, she is tired and frustrated. A trip is something she feels she needs, and she’s making good on that. Her plan to leave town is almost happening, but will she actually go through with it?

Or will Tate stop her before she leaves? On the other hand, Brady, Johnny, and Chanel compare notes. Sophia and her lies are about to get exposed sooner or later. Brady has been investigating her secrets for weeks, and now even Johnny and Chanel have joined after Sophia targeted them.

The couple is almost certain that it was she who used Holly to derail their adoption plans. When Brady, Chanel, and Johnny compare their notes, will they finally be able to piece the truth together? Is it time for Sophia to be exposed? How will she deal with everyone right on her tail this time?

Up next, Ari updates Tate. Is this about Holly, and is she planning to leave town? After all, Tate has been searching for her, and he is the only one who can stop Holly from walking away. Will he be able to reach her in time, or will Holly leave before Tate arrives? Meanwhile, Sarah confides in Kayla.

Is this about Xander and her reconciliation? Or about Sophia and her lies that have been caught by both Brady and her? What will Kayla have to say about this mess? And then lastly, Leo and Javi worry about Tesoro. The two have been taking care of the baby for a while and have grown to care.

But the baby boy is about to be adopted soon, and they are worried about him. They don’t want to let go of the child, and they also don’t want him to be adopted by some couple who wouldn’t be able to take care of him.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Witcher Season 4: Returning Cast & New Faces Joining Liam Hemsworth & Anya Chalotra Starrer Netflix Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News