The Witcher is back with its fourth season, and the popular Netflix series is about to get more intense as it prepares to enter its penultimate journey ahead of the fifth and final season. Here’s what actors are returning and which new ones are joining on this thrilling journey across the Continent.

Liam Hemsworth has replaced Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. He is still reeling from the aftermath of the third season and trying to keep his family together. But amidst this mess, he might just find friends and allies. Anya Chalotra is back as Yennefer of Vengerberg, who is grappling with grief. But it’s time for her to step up, strategize, and rally the mages together to rebuild what has been lost, especially after Tissaia’s death.

Freya Allan is returning as Cirilla, aka Ciri. She is living with Rats, away from Geralt and Yennefer. She is figuring her powers out while she hides being an alias. Joey Batey is Jaskier, the bard and an ally and friend of the core trio. He is being joined by Laurence Fishburne as Regis, who will be another core ally to the trio. He is a soft-spoken healer with a mysterious past.

Mahesh Jadu is returning as Vilgefortz. He betrayed the mages and the Brotherhood. And now he is siding with Nilfgaard, but for how long? Bart Edwards is back as Emhyr var Emreis. He is the emperor of Nilfgaard and the father of Ciri. Meng’er Zhang will return as Milva, the impressive archer who will scout for the group led by Geralt. Jeremy Crawford is back as Yarpen Zigrin.

Then there’s Mimî M. Khayisa as Fringilla Vigo. She is cunning and smart and is looking to survive after her plans failed. Cassie Clare will be seen as Philippa Eilhart again. She is a shapeshifter and a notorious political power. She partners with Dijkstra and knows how to gain advantages for herself.

Other returnees include Eamon Farren as Cahir, who is dealing with being a prisoner and his conscience. Graham McTavish is returning as Sigismund Dijkstra, Redania’s spymaster and Philipa’s political partner. Anna Shaffer is Triss Merigold, a healer-botanist who has one-sided feelings for Geralt.

Therica Wilson-Read is Sabrina Glevissig, the sharp and unempathetic mage who is poised yet strong. Royce Pierreson is coming back as Istredd, an intellectual mage, archaeologist, and Yennefer’s ex. And then lastly, there are the Rats, the group of outlaws who take Ciri in.

Christelle Elwin is back as Mistle, the loyal and lethal enforcer of the gang. Ben Radcliffe is Giselher, the strategist, while Fabian McCallum is Kayleigh, the daredevil. Aggy K. Adams is Iskra, the quartermaster and cook. Juliette Alexandra is Reef, the lookout. Connor Crawford is Asse, the pickpocket.

