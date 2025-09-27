The Witcher is one of the most popular fantasy franchises and the Netflix series has formed its own fanbase. Things got hard when it was revealed that Henry Cavill was leaving the show and Liam Hemsworth would replace him as Geralt of Rivia. The viewers were quite shocked and not too happy.

It also came as a big blow to the cast and crew who saw Henry play the role for three seasons. Co-leads Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan as well as showrunner Lauren Hissrich recently shared how things happened and how things panned out with Liam taking over as Geralt for seasons four-five.

The Witcher: Showrunner On Henry Cavill’s Exit As Geralt Of Rivia

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the details of how it felt to see the transition happen were revealed. Lauren revealed that Henry’s exit was planned “for a while” and wasn’t an abrupt decision. She added that he wanted to leave to pursue his other projects and so they parted.

For Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer, the war never ends. THE WITCHER S4 arrives on Netflix 30 October. pic.twitter.com/T8bdqYYQtT — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 14, 2025

“He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to,” she said and continued, “And for us, you don’t want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don’t want to do. I think that’s why it felt like a really symbiotic decision,” referring to the mutual choice.

The Witcher: Anya Chalotra & Freya Allan On Liam Hemsworth Replacing Henry Cavill As Geralt

As for Henry’s co-leads, it was an emotional moment for them. Anya, who plays Yennefer, a powerful mage and Geralt’s one true love, got emotional when Henry left. “I cried. I remember it so vividly. It really impacted me. We were so bonded to these people, and to lose such an important member.”

The actress pointed out how she has put everything into this character and how she was cast on the show when she did not have much work under her belt. “This show means the world to me. So it hurt.” Freya essays Ciri, the Queen of Cintra as well as Geralt and Yennefer’s adoptive daughter.

She stated that The Witcher is a big part of their lives. “Any changes like that hold a lot of weight to them,” she mused and added, “He was Geralt for Ciri for so long and that’s sad to let that go.” Freya mentioned that she was also really excited to see what Liam would do with the takeover of the role.

She also mentioned that the backlash of the recast was noticed by most cast members. “It’s good to remind people that there’s still the original people and there’s something exciting to be able to see a new version of that Geralt character,” she expressed about what the audience can expect.

Torn apart by a war-ravaged Continent, the fight continues for Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer to survive and reunite again. The Witcher Season 4 returns to Netflix 30th October. pic.twitter.com/QPsGJSujZW — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 14, 2025

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Maggie Gives Holly Tough Love, Rachel Shocks Thomas While Paulina Scolds EJ

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News