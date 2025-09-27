The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw the blackout continuing in Salem. Xander and Sarah came to an agreement while Stephanie did a Q&A session. Alex helped out Chanel and Felicity. And then last but not the least, Philip, Brady, and Gabi found themselves trapped amidst their office.

From health issues and big worries to confrontations and betrayals, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 29, 2025

The first episode of the week features Marlena opening up to Susan. Will she get some advice from her? EJ confesses to Belle. Is this about their romance? Leo helps Gwen while Rachel shocks Thomas. What has she done or said now? And lastly, Chad and Cat share a romantic moment.

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Up next, Theo is confronted by JJ. Belle is firm with EJ. Is she refusing to forgive him? Chad and Cat reach a turning point. What’s next in store for them? Jada updates Paulina. Is this about Chanel and Johnny? And then there’s Xander who makes inroads with Sarah. Especially after that night.

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

When EJ makes a deal with Stephanie, will she accept it? Holly pushes Tate away. Is this going to cause even more cracks in their relationship? Sophia puts her plan in motion while Johnny and Chanel are blindsided. Will they figure out her plan? And then, Kayla gives Brady surprising news.

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Chanel is devastated. Is this due to Sophia’s plotting and evil schemes? Sophia panics. Is she worried someone will figure out she orchestrated the whale thing? When Tate confides in Brady, is this about the baby? Maggie gives Holly some tough love. Will this help her navigate this whole mess?

Friday, October 3, 2025

The final episode of the week features Julie embracing a family member’s homecoming. Who will it be? Stephanie opens up to Alex while Paulina scolds EJ. And to wrap things up, Gwen and Cat catch up. When Chad worries about Thomas, what has happened? Does this involve Rachel?

