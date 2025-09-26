The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Belle confront EJ. On the other hand, Marlena passed out. Sophia plotted against Johnny and Chanel, using an unconscious Holly. Sarah tried to persuade Xander, and last but not least, Cat and Chad enjoyed some quality romance.

The drama, confusion, trickery, plotting, and action will get more intense in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 26, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama set around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 26, 2025

The final episode of the week continues the blackout incident in Salem. The town is facing a blackout, and everyone is occupied with something. Be it figuring out a way to get light or feeling helpless and stuck in places they see no way out of. Meanwhile, Xander and Sarah come to an agreement.

The two have been on a rocky ride recently, but things have changed during this blackout. Xander is taking anger management classes, which have really helped his case, and Sarah is seeing him in a new light lately. The outage has led to them reigniting sparks of their estranged marriage and romance.

It looks like their intimacy has also helped them reach an agreement after all the bickering over the last few weeks. Is this about their daughter, Victoria, or is it about the status of their marriage? Will they give it another chance? On the other hand, Stephanie does a Q&A session.

But is something going to go wrong? Is someone keeping an eye on her? Will she be able to protect herself, especially with the blackout? When Alex helps out Chanel and Felicity, will he be successful? What will he do to make them feel comfortable during the outage? Will his efforts even work?

Lastly, Philip, Brady, and Gabi find themselves trapped. The blackout has the three of them in the office and nowhere to go. They cannot leave, and they have no electricity. Will this lead to more drama and chaos? Or will it force them to work together to find a way back to their homes?

Or will the three depend on someone finding them in the office and offering help? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to know more details!

