The previous Days of Our Lives episode saw Ari telling Holly not to give up on Tate. The latter discreetly pressed Sophia for answers. Up next, Leo and Javi worried about their future with Tesoro. Chanel asked Paulina to help her adopt a child. Lastly, Kate interrupted Anna and Tony’s evening.

The drama, confrontations, questioning, suspicions, and action will escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 19, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they can tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 19, 2025

The final episode of the week features Brady considering a career switch. For the last few weeks, he has been digging into information to expose Sophia and her lies. The spying, the uncovering of intel, and the whole process have grown on him, and he is starting to consider a career change.

Does he want to get rid of his previous profession to get into spying and the work Steve does? After all, Steve has been doing things solo following John’s death, and Brady can now be his partner in missions. Will Brady actually go for it? Up next, Alex and Stephanie take the next step in their relationship.

After Tony took over the press conference, the two fought, but things are back to normal again, and it seems like it has only strengthened their love for each other. Are they going to move in together? Will this bring them even closer together or cause more problems in their complicated lives?

Elsewhere, JJ apologizes to Gabi. They were romantically invested when JJ accused Gabi of being the one who shot EJ. This broke her heart, and she felt betrayed, leading to the end of their relationship. Now he knows it wasn’t Gabi and feels guilty. And it’s why JJ is apologizing for his actions.

But will Gabi forgive him or refuse to listen? Is this the end of their story, or will this be a new branch that will bring them back together? Up next, Theo warns Jada about JJ. Is this because of his past grudges, or is this another attempt to ensure she stays on the right path? How will Jada react to it?

Lastly, Tony offers Xander and Philip a deal. Now that he knows Philip’s stake is false, he can crumble the whole takeover, and the brothers know it. Tony offers a deal they can agree to if they don’t want the truth revealed and lead to a scandal. Will Philip and Xander accept? To find out, keep watching Days of Our Lives!

