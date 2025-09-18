In the previous episode of The Young and the Restless, Victor actively multi-tasked to take down his opponents. On the other hand, Cane asked Billy to make amends with Jill and fix their equation. Lastly, Jack gave Nikki a stark warning about whatever Cane was planning.

The drama, the alliances, the lies, the plans, and the moves are getting more serious with each passing day on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 18, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 18, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Jack turning to Victoria for help. Things have taken a serious turn thanks to Billy’s obsession. Despite Sally supporting him through all of his recent shenanigans, he refused to listen to her advice to step back from this risky alliance with Cane.

He claims he can handle anything cane throws at him and will only be done when he gets what he wants. And now Sally went over to Jack and Diane to share the same. She warned them of what a mistake Billy was about to make, and she also found out how Billy had lied to her about certain things.

Jack is worried about his brother. Is this why he is contacting Billy’s former wife, Victoria, to assist him? After all, the two share a long history, and she might be able to get through to him. Will Victoria be able to help Billy see the light, or will he remain stubborn? On the other hand, Cane charms Lily.

He might be busy making moves, forming alliances, and tickling Victor, but his main priority will always be Lily. Cane wants to woo her back and make sure that she gives him another chance. Lily has made it clear she is not willing to forgive him for the past and that she has long moved on from him.

But is she ignoring her lingering feelings? After all, they were married once and share two children together. And when Cane tries to charm Lily, is she about to soften and fall back in love with him? Last but not the least, Mariah confronts Daniel about Tessa. Her guilt has caused a big mess in her life.

Mariah had the truth for weeks and refused to share the truth with her wife Tessa. This caused a lot of friction and the two separated. Daniel spent a lot of time with Tessa and even started growing feelings for her. But now when Mariah is having a secret meeting with Daniel, what is it about?

