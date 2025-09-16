The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Devon actively encouraging Lily to make a fresh start and let the burden of her past go. On the other hand, Phyllis and Michael called a truce and tried to fix their old friendship. And lastly, Cane chose to share his new agenda with Amanda.

The drama, the plans, the plotting, the friction and the tension is about to hit the fan with collapses and moves happening. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 16, 2025, episode of the Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 16, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Kyle being forced to take the high road. Ever since Claire found out that he lies to her, she has been maintaining some distance from him. Claire even rejected Kyle’s proposal and this has Kyle grappling with fear. He realized he needed to take a different route.

Is that why he is forced to take the high road? Is this his attempt to gain the respect he lost and fix his romance with Claire? Will it even work? Or will this be another fail, just like his rushed proposal? On the other hand, Adam puts Chelsea in a tough position. What exactly could this be about?

Is this somehow related to Billy again? After all, that’s one topic they can’t seem to not fight about. He will never be on his team and she cannot stop defending him. So when Adam puts Chelsea in a tough spot, how will she navigate this? Will this cause the cracks in their relationship to deepen?

Or will they manage to avoid the topic and focus on their work instead? And then last but not the least, Sally stands her ground with Billy. She can be a very understanding person but she doesn’t take anyone’s shit. Sally knows how to stand for herself and there’s only so many chances she can give.

Billy’s business moves and recent choices have not gone down well with Sally and she has made sure to question him at every step. But despite her telling him that she is not in favor of his deal with Cane, he is still adamantly pursuing this. And now it’s time for Sally to stand her ground. What’s next?

Will this finally wake Billy up or will this lead to the end of their romance?

