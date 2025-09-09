The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor surprising Claire with damaging information about Kyle which made more doubts in her mind about him. Meanwhile, Sally questioned Billy’s decision-making while Audra and Holden exchanged threats and barbs in usual fashion.

The drama, the alliances, the warnings, the well-wishing and more is about to get heated in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 9, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they can tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama based around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 9, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Nick warning Phyllis about Cane’s latest project. It is a known fact that Phyllis can be extremely stubborn and even though you could be wishing better for her, she would refuse to take up advice. Regardless, Nick wants to do his bit to want Phyllis about Cane.

She is involved in the whole Cane skirmish and Nick wants her to be aware before doing something that tangles her up unnecessarily. He wants her to double check things before committing to something. Nick believes Cane is not someone who can be trusted and his plans are shady and unreliable.

Phyllis may not listen to his warnings but Nick wants to make sure that he has warned her about Cane in advance and in plenty. On the other hand, Kyle and Claire have difficulty finding any common ground. Now that their romance has gotten tense and unbalanced, things are quite different.

They were once moon eyed around one another but Kyle’s secrets and lies caught up to him and Claire just cannot seem to trust him anymore. If the whole France trip shenanigans weren’t enough she has now also found out that Kyle made a deal with Victor. How will he deal with this new trouble?

Will he be able to explain his decision? Or will Claire get even further away from him? Is that why they are struggling to find common ground? And then there’s Mariah who makes a confession. After months of refusing to spill the beans, is she ready to confess what she did that made her so guilty?

Who could she be confessing to? Tessa or maybe Sharon? What reaction will she get when she does reveal what she did? As for Tessa, she has been spending a lot of time with Daniel and he has even fallen for her. Is he going to confess how he feels for her? How exactly will Tessa react to it?

