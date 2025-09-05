The previous The Young and the Restless episode saw Nikki surprise Victor with a romantic evening. On the other hand, Michael was presented with a new opportunity. And then last but not least, Claire lost her cool with Audra after she came over to taunt her and Holden drinking together.

The drama, the alliances, the business moves, and more will get even more intense and heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 5, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 5, 2025

The final episode of the week features Victor preparing the Newmans for war. After a romantic surprise evening with his wife, Nikki, the patriarch of the Newman family is happy, recharged, and ready to charge through his enemies. The business drama is charging up, and Victor is all set for it.

He is known for being two steps ahead of everyone and making moves that can flabbergast his opponents. But more than just strategizing, he has also been readying his family for what might happen when the war begins. The drama will be top-notch, and so will the targeting. Everyone knows that.

And Victor wants his family to be ready for anything during such a time. On the other hand, Phyllis overplays her hand. There’s nothing new in that, as she is always making irresponsible moves and bold choices. She will do all it takes to win and come out on top, but it doesn’t always work out, does it?

What has she done now to warrant such a thing? In what matter has she overplayed her hand? Is this related to Cane? Has she inserted herself in his matters a little too much? Has she tried to use her personal life and feelings for Lily to get what she wants after he called off their whole plan?

How will she pay for this act now? Last but not least, Lily urges Cane to come clean. She wants him to be honest about his intentions, but even though he has made it clear that he isn’t hiding anything revolutionary, she cannot seem to believe him. What will her attempts do this time?

Will he actually relent and reveal something Lily doesn’t know about? Or will her attempts go in vain against Cane? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to know more details.

