The Golden Bachelor is coming back for another season and Mel Owens will be the one 23 women will be vying for. Viewers are not in favor of him being the lead after his ageist, rude and disgusting comments about not wanting to date any women above 60 while he himself is 66 years old.

Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor will premiere on September 24, 2025, at 8 pm on ABC. Each new episode will stream the very next day on Hulu for those who want to watch online. Here’s which women will be competing to be the final pick of the man who has since apologized for his rude remarks.

The Golden Bachelor Season 2: Meet The Contestants

Alexandra is a 67 year old luxury yacht sales representative from Miami. She is a gender-norms abolitionist and was the one who proposed to her first husband. Amy is a 63 year old mother from Short Hills for whom her family is everything. She has twin daughters who are well-known online.

Andra is a 77 year old retired federal worker from Los Angeles. She is the twin sister of Sandra Mason from the first season of The Golden Bachelor. Carla is a 62 year old former model from Los Angeles and she is not a cat person. Carol is a 63 year old family manager for Freddie Freeman.

She hails from Villa Park and is a full-time manager for Freddie who is her nephew. Cheryl is a 66 year old retired IRS employee from Englewood who has won more than 50 motocross trophies. Cindy is a 60 year old retired biomedical engineer from Austin who has previously dated Chuck Norris.

Debbie is a 65 year old fitness professional from Denver who was asked out on a date by Robert De Niro. Diane is a 71 year old librarian from Wasilla. Gerri is a 64 year old home care agency CEO from Rockville who does not tolerate bad breath. Lily is a 72 year old retired school teacher.

She hails from Pacific Palisades and enjoys performing with her dance troupe, the Ole Skool Crew. Lisa is a 66 year old state park employee from Marion who is a cat lady. Maia is a 58 year old college sports consultant from Malibu. Monica B is a 62 year old flight attendant from Huntsville.

She prefers her white wine dry and her red full-bodied. Monica P is a 60 year old cosmetic dentist from Birmingham. Mylene is a 61 year old casino VIP host from Las Vegas who wants to go skydiving. Nicolle is a 64 year old yoga teacher from Miami Beach. She has been vegan for 19 years.

Peg is a 62 year old retired firefighter and bomb technician from Las Vegas. Robin is a 63 year old wealth advisor and vineyard owner from Napa Valley. Roxanne is a 62 year old longevity nurse from Austin. Susie is a 62 year old realtor from Del Mar. Tracy is a 62 year old interior designer hailing from Lafayette. And lastly, Terri is a 71 years old cosmetic dentist from Houston.

