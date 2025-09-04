Dexter: Resurrection Episode 10

With stakes higher than ever and the drama at its gripping best, anticipation for the tenth and final episode of the widely acclaimed serial killer series Dexter: Resurrection is at an all-time high. After the shocking death of a major character in the penultimate episode, fans are eager to know what lies ahead in the season’s much-awaited finale. You can first check out its promo here.

Before it premieres on Paramount+ with Showtime in the U.S. and Amazon Prime Video in India, here are five things to expect from Episode 10, titled And Justice For All, of Dexter: Resurrection.

*Major Spoilers Ahead for Dexter: Resurrection

1. A Trapped Dexter Tries To Escape The Vault

Episode 9 ended with Leon Prater killing Angel Batista and Dexter getting trapped inside his vault. The finale’s promo shows Dexter making a desperate call for help – most likely to his son, Harrison. While confined, Dexter comes across files containing photos of him disguised as the infamous but now-dead serial killer Red. This discovery suggests that Prater may have known far more about Dexter than anyone realized. It seems likely that Dexter will somehow break free and attempt to expose Prater’s dark truth to the world.

2. Harrison Rescues Dexter

The Episode 10 promo also shows Harrison working as a server at Prater’s grand gala. After discovering his father’s captivity, he may have infiltrated the event to find a way to free Dexter from the vault. Most likely, Harrison will succeed, but not without facing dangerous obstacles along the way.

Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan in #DexterResurrection

Episode 1 • New 4K images pic.twitter.com/rtJPP83a7d — 4K Stills (@4KStills) July 11, 2025

3. Charley’s Character Arc

The Dexter: Resurrection finale is the perfect moment to bring closure to Charley’s (Uma Thurman) storyline. There’s a real possibility she could side with Dexter and Harrison, turning against her own boss, Prater. The promo teases Charley aiming a gun at someone, but the identity of her target remains a mystery.

“Stay cool, Stay very cool” 😮‍💨 Uma Thurman always delivers an iconic line. #DexterResurrection pic.twitter.com/m0Ve8cY1Lk — Jachelle (@HighJachelle) August 30, 2025

4. Detectives Claudette Wallace and Melvin Oliva Uncover Prater’s Secret

In the finale’s promo, Detectives Wallace and Oliva are seen attending Leon Prater’s high-profile gala. They are later shown rushing upstairs in a state of urgency, hinting at a breakthrough. It’s possible they have uncovered Prater’s true identity as a sadistic billionaire secretly obsessed with serial killers, or perhaps they’ve stumbled upon Angel Batista’s body hidden inside the vault. Dexter may finally convince them that he and his son, Harrison, are innocent.

another thing that's marvelous is Peter Dinklage acting, I really thought that I wouldn't be able to not see him as Tyrion but wowww, he just vanished in the role of Leon Prater, 10/10#DexterResurrection pic.twitter.com/DrUQzsi7VD — pau (@swifttgrande) August 29, 2025

5. The New York Ripper Case

It seems likely that the finale will focus mainly on Dexter’s escape from the vault and his ultimate showdown with Prater. Still, fans are hoping Episode 10 will drop a significant clue about the identity of the New York Ripper. Since this killer was never the central focus of the season, it’s expected that his arc will carry over into the next Dexter: Resurrection installment, where he could emerge as Dexter’s most formidable adversary yet.

It makes sense now – the intro picture.

The New York Ripper.#DexterResurrection pic.twitter.com/IBfklNpCfp — Lucas#AlienEarth👽🌎 (@lucaslu_ckli) August 29, 2025

More About Dexter: Resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection picks up just weeks after the events of New Blood. Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan, the vigilante serial killer who lives by his late father’s moral code. After awakening from a coma, Dexter discovers that his son Harrison has already disappeared. Determined to track him down, he heads to New York City, only to find himself pursued by his former colleague Angel Batista (David Zayas) and a relentless NYPD officer.

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 10 Promo

