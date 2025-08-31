Spoiler Alert: The following article contains major spoilers for Dexter and Dexter: Resurrection.

Episode 9 of Dexter: Resurrection simultaneously conquered and shattered hearts, establishing itself as the most triumphant installment even by the revival’s extraordinary standards. The episode’s devastating emotional impact stems from the transcendent performances delivered by its ensemble cast, where Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, and Peter Dinklage are joined by Dexter stalwart David Zayas, whose portrayal of beloved Angel Batista reaches dramatic altitudes.

The episode also marks Zayas’ departure from the series after nearly three decades of embodying the character, culminating in a shocking death that may fundamentally alter the show’s narrative trajectory. His final performance represents a masterclass in dramatic acting that has left audiences both devastated and awestruck by the profound emotional resonance achieved through decades of character development.

Dexter Resurrection Achieves Historic IMDb Milestones

Titled “Touched by an Ángel” and written by series regular Scott Reynolds alongside Matt Venne, episode 9 of Dexter: Resurrection has secured a near-perfect 9.9/10 IMDb rating after nearly 30,000 users weighing in. This accomplishment represents the pinnacle of the revival’s critical and popular success.

This extraordinary rating surpasses the previously celebrated 9.8 received by Season 4’s finale “The Gateway,” which featured a similarly shocking death through a major narrative twist, as well as Resurrection’s own episode 4 “Call Me Red,” which earned a prestigious 9.7 rating.

Moreover, the episode has now become only the 14th installment in IMDb’s extensive history outside anime to achieve a 9.9 or higher rating with over 10,000 fan votes contributing to the score. It stands as the second entry in this exclusive club following the acclaimed finale of fellow Michael C. Hall series Six Feet Under, propelling rise to an extraordinary bookend to the actor’s legacy.

Additionally, Dexter: Resurrection itself has surpassed prestigious shows on IMDb, including Better Call Saul, Batman: The Animated Series, The Office, and Sherlock within the past week, now commanding the 21st position in IMDb’s Top 250 chart. The closest live-action fictional drama positioned ahead remains Game of Thrones at the 13th spot.

Netizens Express Overwhelming Emotional Response

Social media platforms have been flooded with crying emojis, melancholic memes, and heartfelt messages expressing gratitude toward Angel Batista’s character arc conclusion. The outpouring demonstrates the profound connection audiences have maintained with Zayas’ portrayal across multiple decades.

One user wrote on Twitter: “Until the very end, Dexter refuses to get his friend’s blood on his hands even if it means dying. He accepted his fate to die at Batista’s hands, only to be saved… This was definitely a 10/10 episode.”

#DexterResurrection

This scene left me speechless !!

Until the very end, Dexter refuses to get his friend’s blood on his hands even if it means dying. He accepted his fate to die at Batista’s hands, only to be saved… This was definitely a 10/10 episode 🤯✨! pic.twitter.com/3Ns7sg98pA — نسرين (@Nisiorita) August 29, 2025

Another devastated viewer simply declared: “will never recover from this,” encapsulating the widespread emotional trauma experienced by longtime franchise devotees.

“Michael C. Hall and David Zayas’ chemistry is incredible. Watching the evolution of their characters’ relationship over 20 years has been a wild ride. Outstanding performances from them both,” praised another user, highlighting the decades-long character development that culminated in this pivotal episode.

Last thing I’ll say is Michael C. Hall and David Zayas’ chemistry is incredible. Watching the evolution of their characters’ relationship over 20 years has been a wild ride. Outstanding performances from them both #DexterResurrection pic.twitter.com/sC5j7cup3x — sistapam (@sistapam96) August 29, 2025

Multiple users suggested that “Michael C. Hall and David Zayas deserve their Emmys after tonight,” with the sentiment gaining significant traction across various social media platforms as fans rally behind recognition for both actors’ exceptional dramatic work.

MICHAEL C HALL AND DAVID ZAYAS DESERVE THEIR EMMYS AFTER TONIGHT #DexterResurrection pic.twitter.com/4gamX4u8qH — Unc Add Dexter Morgan to Fortnite (@JEST0Z) August 29, 2025

