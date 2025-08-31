Bigg Boss 19 has just begun, but viewers are already choosing their favorites. The first week was filled with brawls, bonding, and emotional outbursts, and viewers are looking closely at who performs the best. However, outside of what goes on within the house, social media indicates who is actually winning over fans.

Bigg Boss 19: Contestants Under Spotlight Inside The House

Within the house, Gaurav Khanna was the center of attention for the week following other contestants’ claims that he did not do his chores and left some extra food. His altercation with Kunickaa fuels the fire within the house.

Besides this, Abhishek Bajaj’s argument with Nehal Chudasama about rationing also left people surprised. Tanya Mittal had stern confidence, but some housemates felt she was dominating. On the other hand, Neelam Giri stayed away from major conflicts but struggled to leave a mark.

Farrhana Bhatt’s entry from the secret room added more spice to the week, bringing fresh energy and tension among the players.

Bigg Boss mein chhaayi masti jab Awez ne spill kiye gharwaalon ke secrets! 😂 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Kev6O6g8TY — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) August 31, 2025

Top 5 Contestants Based On Twitter Hashtag Count

When it comes to popularity outside the house, social media gives a clear picture. According to Livefeed Updates, at the time of writing, these are the top five contestants based on hashtag counts this week:

Gaurav Khanna – 128.2K

Baseer Ali – 68.9K

Amaal Mallik – 56.4K

Ashnoor Kaur – 44K

Mridul Tiwari – 37.2K

The numbers clearly show Gaurav Khanna leading with a massive margin. Baseer Ali secured the second spot, closely followed by Amaal Mallik. Meanwhile, Ashnoor Kaur and Mridul Tiwari are also holding their ground with growing fan engagement.

Bigg Boss 19: Final Word

It may be too early to declare who will dominate the entire season, but one thing is clear: social media has already crowned Gaurav Khanna as the most popular contestant. As the weeks progress, changing equations, new tasks, and Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar will decide who continues to rise and who fades into the background.

