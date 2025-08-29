Bigg Boss 19 has just started, and the makers have already dropped a major twist that has changed everything inside the house. This time, the theme is politics and democracy, where most decisions are made by the housemates themselves. In the first episode, the contestants voted out Farhana Bhatt. But instead of sending her home, Bigg Boss kept her in a secret room, waiting for the right moment to bring her back.

Gaurav Khanna Chooses Farrhana Over Ration

According to X handle, Livefeed Updates, in a recent task, Bigg Boss gave actor Gaurav Khanna two options. He had to either choose a ration for the entire house or allow Farrhana to make her return to the game. It was a tough call, but Gaurav shocked everyone when he selected Farrhana’s re-entry and gave up the ration supplies.

The decision instantly divided the house. Some contestants were upset that they now had less food to survive on, while others were curious to see how Farhana’s presence would affect the game. When the main gate opened, Farrhana walked in confidently and wasted no time showing she was ready to play strong.

Bigg Boss also introduced a new twist called the App Room, where contestants trending on Jio Hotstar will get entry. This announcement has already raised the level of competition.

Farrhana Returns With Fire

Farrhana wasted no time in making her presence felt. Just after entering, she clashed with Baseer Ali in a heated argument that quickly turned intense. Both refused to step back, giving the audience one of the season’s first major fights.

#Exclusive !! (Farhana vs Baseer) #Farhana has re-entered the Bigg Boss house. As soon as she entered, she fought with #BaseerAli #BiggBoss19 — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) August 28, 2025

Her comeback did not stop there. She also targeted Pranit More and mocked his comedy, calling him a “2 paise comedian.” The remark shocked the house and instantly created tension between her and Pranit.

#Exclusive !! (Farhana Vs Pranit) Farhana criticizes Pranit’s jokes,

Farhana calls him “Tere sare Jokes T@tt! hai , tu 2-paise ka comedian hai ”#BiggBoss19 — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) August 28, 2025

Farrhana’s return is being seen as a big turning point, and her strong attitude has already changed the energy inside the house. With food shortage on one side and Farrhana’s fiery presence on the other, Bigg Boss 19 has already become more intense.

