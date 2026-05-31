Backrooms is heading for a spectacular debut at the box office in North America. The R-rated horror movie has already achieved several milestones, including its opening-day gross at the domestic box office. It has beaten It: Chapter Two’s opening-day gross to rank among the top 5 biggest horror openings ever. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much did the film earn on its Friday opening day at the North American box office?

The Kane Parsons movie has been released across 3,442 theaters in North America. It collected a huge $38.4 million on its Friday opening day at the North American box office. It is the second-biggest opening day of 2026, surpassing The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $34.5 million Wednesday opening day, and is only behind Michael’s $39.3 million Friday opening day, with the difference minimal.

Backrooms earns the 4th biggest opening day of all-time among horror movies

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Backrooms recorded the 4th-biggest opening day of all time for horror movies, beating It: Chapter Two’s $37 million. It is behind Five Nights at Freddy’s, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and It.

Check out the top 5 biggest opening days of all time for horror movies below.

It – $50.4 million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $41.8 million Five Nights at Freddy’s – $39.6 million Backrooms – $38.4 million It: Chapter Two – $37 million

Other records achieved by the horror movie

Backrooms has surpassed the entire opening weekends of Civil War and Marty Supreme on its opening day alone, registering the biggest opening in A24’s history. For the record, Civil War earned $25.5 million on its three-day opening weekend, and Marty Supreme clocked in $28.5 million over 5-day debut. It is also the biggest opening day post-COVID for R-rated horror movies and the 3rd biggest in the post-pandemic era for overall horror movies.

More about the movie

According to media reports, Backrooms was made on a production cost of just $10 million and is tracking to earn between $80 million and $90 million on its opening weekend alone. Therefore, it will already be in the profitable territory by the end of its opening weekend. Its projected debut weekend gross at the North American box office is around three times Civil War’s $25.5 million 3-day and Marty Supreme’s $28.5 million 5-day debut weekend.

It is also tracking to beat Everything Everywhere All at Once‘s entire domestic total of $77.2 million in its opening weekend, and that would make it A24’s 2nd-highest-grossing film ever in North America. All this in its opening weekend!

Kane Parsons-helmed Backrooms, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve, was released on May 29.

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