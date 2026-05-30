Suriya’s fantasy action-drama Karuppu is causing absolute mayhem at the box office. The film is inching towards the 200 crore club in India and 300 crore club worldwide. After a phenomenal first week, the RJ Balaji directorial has successfully wrapped up its 15-day run, claiming a success verdict for itself!

Finishing its second week on a strong note, Suriya‘s film has not only comfortably recovered its massive investment but is now exactly 22 crore away from achieving two historic global milestones for Kollywood.

Karuppu Box Office Day 15

On the 15th day, the third Friday, May 29, Karuppu earned 3.25 crore at the box office, with an occupancy of 22.9% for over 3,029 shows! The collections declined from the previous Thursday, which brought 4.95 crore.

Check out the detailed breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 113.85 crore

Day 8: 7.8 crore

Day 9: 12.45 crore

Day 10: 14.45 crore

Day 11: 5.9 crore

Day 12: 4.45 crore

Day 13: 4 crore

Day 14: 4.95 crore

Total: 171.4 crore

Is Karuppu A Hit At The Box Office?

Made on a heavy budget of 130 crore, Karuppu has been a highly profitable venture for its makers. By collecting 171.4 crore net in India in 15 days, the film has generated a clean profit of 41.4 crore, churning out 31.85% ROI. However, to claim a hit verdict for itself, the film has to double its investment of 130 crore, which now looks impossible!

Chasing History: Two Major Global Milestones

With a massive worldwide gross of 278 crore, the film is currently eyeing two major box office targets. It needs exactly 22 crore to hit the coveted 300 crore mark globally! It is also 21.8 crore away from surpassing Thalapathy Vijay‘s Varisu (299.2 crore) to comfortably capture the 10th spot on the all-time highest-grossing Tamil films list globally.

Karuppu Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 15 days.

India Net Collection: 171.4 crore

India Gross Collection: 202.25 crore

Budget: 130 crore

Profit: 41.4 crore

ROI%: 31.85%

Overseas Gross Collection: 75.75 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 278 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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