Suriya and RJ Balaji‘s Karuppu is shining bright at the box office. The fantasy action drama is now only 10 crore away from entering the top 10 Tamil grossers of all time in India. It has concluded two weeks in theatres on a successful note. Scroll below for the day 14 report!

How much has Karuppu earned in India?

Eid celebrations brought in good news for Trisha Krishnan co-starrer. According to Sacnilk, Karuppu collected 4.95 crore net on day 14, including the Tamil and Telugu versions. It witnessed a 23.75% improvement compared to 4.45 crore earned on the second Wednesday.

The cumulative total in India has reached 168.15 crore net. Suriya’s success is now chasing the domestic lifetime of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu (178.14 crore) to enter the top 10 Tamil grossers of all time in India. That milestone would be unlocked in the next two days.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Day 8 – 7.8 crore

Day 9 – 12.45 crore

Day 10 – 14.45 crore

Day 11 – 5.9 crore

Day 12 – 4.45 crore

Day 13 – 4 crore

Day 14 – 4.95 crore

Total – 168.15 crore

What is the budget of Karuppu?

The Tamil fantasy action drama is reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore. In two weeks, the makers have made returns of 38.15 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI stands at 29.34%. It has gained a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the hit verdict once it earns double its investments. This means Dream Warrior Pictures’ production must collect 260 crore in its lifetime.

Karuppu Box Office Day 14 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 168.15 crore

ROI: 38.15 crore

ROI%: 29.34 crore

India gross: 198.41 crore

Verdict: Plus

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