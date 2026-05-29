Drishyam 3 is maintaining a strong hold at the Indian box office. But that’s not the only good news! Jeethu Joseph’s directorial has emerged as the 9th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in India. It is now also Mohanlal’s third highest-grosser ever! Scroll below for a detailed day 8 analysis!
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8
As one would expect, Drishyam 3 is witnessing the best trends in the Malayalam belt. Telugu is the second best-performing belt, followed by Kannada and Tamil. It collected 6.50 crore net on day 8 across all languages, as per Sacnilk. The hold was excellent on Thursday, as it matched the Tuesday figures.
The cumulative total in India comes to 81.80 crore net after 8 days. The crime thriller is on track to debut in the 100 crore club this weekend. Including GST, the gross total stands at 96.52 crore.
Trending
Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:
- Day 1 – 15.85 crore
- Day 2 – 11.05 crore
- Day 3 – 13.7 crore
- Day 4 – 13.85 crore
- Day 5 – 7.7 crore
- Day 6 – 6.5 crore
- Day 7 – 6.65 crore
- Day 8 – 6.5 crore
Total – 81.80 crore
Beats Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan
In the last 24 hours, Drishyam 3 surpassed the domestic lifetime of Pulimurugan, which earned 76.67 crore net. It is now Mohanlal’s third highest-grossing film in India. The next target would be to beat L2: Empuraan.
Take a look at Mohanlal’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India (net collection):
- Thudarum – 122 crore
- L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore
- Drishyam 3 – 81.80 crore (8 days)
- Pulimurugan – 76.67 crore
- Lucifer – 65.21 crore
Also, the 9th highest-grossing Mollywood film in India!
Along with Pulimurugan, Drishyam threequel also left behind Sarvam Maya. It is now the 9th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the domestic box office.
Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):
- Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore
- Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore
- Vaazha 2 – 129.42 crore
- Thudarum – 122 crore
- L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore
- 2018 – 92.85 crore
- Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore
- Aavesham – 85.15 crore
- Drishyam 3 – 81.80 crore
- Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore
Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 8 Summary
- Budget: 45-50 crore
- India net: 81.80 crore
- India gross: 96.52 crore
- ROI: 31.8-36.8 crore
- Verdict: Plus
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 27: Beats Bol Bachchan & Becomes Abhishek Bachchan’s 5th Highest-Grossing Film In India!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News