Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8 Update!(Photo Credit –Facebook)

Drishyam 3 is maintaining a strong hold at the Indian box office. But that’s not the only good news! Jeethu Joseph’s directorial has emerged as the 9th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in India. It is now also Mohanlal’s third highest-grosser ever! Scroll below for a detailed day 8 analysis!

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8

As one would expect, Drishyam 3 is witnessing the best trends in the Malayalam belt. Telugu is the second best-performing belt, followed by Kannada and Tamil. It collected 6.50 crore net on day 8 across all languages, as per Sacnilk. The hold was excellent on Thursday, as it matched the Tuesday figures.

The cumulative total in India comes to 81.80 crore net after 8 days. The crime thriller is on track to debut in the 100 crore club this weekend. Including GST, the gross total stands at 96.52 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

  • Day 1 – 15.85 crore
  • Day 2 – 11.05 crore
  • Day 3 – 13.7 crore
  • Day 4 – 13.85 crore
  • Day 5 – 7.7 crore
  • Day 6 – 6.5 crore
  • Day 7 – 6.65 crore
  • Day 8 – 6.5 crore

Total81.80 crore

Beats Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan

In the last 24 hours, Drishyam 3 surpassed the domestic lifetime of Pulimurugan, which earned 76.67 crore net. It is now Mohanlal’s third highest-grossing film in India. The next target would be to beat L2: Empuraan.

Take a look at Mohanlal’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

  1. Thudarum – 122 crore
  2. L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore
  3. Drishyam 3 – 81.80 crore (8 days)
  4. Pulimurugan – 76.67 crore
  5. Lucifer65.21 crore

Also, the 9th highest-grossing Mollywood film in India!

Along with Pulimurugan, Drishyam threequel also left behind Sarvam Maya. It is now the 9th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the domestic box office.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

  1. Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore
  2. Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore
  3. Vaazha 2 – 129.42 crore
  4. Thudarum – 122 crore
  5. L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore
  6. 2018 – 92.85 crore
  7. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life85.26 crore
  8. Aavesham – 85.15 crore
  9. Drishyam 3 – 81.80 crore
  10. Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 8 Summary

  • Budget: 45-50 crore
  • India net: 81.80 crore
  • India gross: 96.52 crore
  • ROI: 31.8-36.8 crore
  • Verdict: Plus

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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