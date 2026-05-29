Drishyam 3 is maintaining a strong hold at the Indian box office. But that’s not the only good news! Jeethu Joseph’s directorial has emerged as the 9th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time in India. It is now also Mohanlal’s third highest-grosser ever! Scroll below for a detailed day 8 analysis!

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8

As one would expect, Drishyam 3 is witnessing the best trends in the Malayalam belt. Telugu is the second best-performing belt, followed by Kannada and Tamil. It collected 6.50 crore net on day 8 across all languages, as per Sacnilk. The hold was excellent on Thursday, as it matched the Tuesday figures.

The cumulative total in India comes to 81.80 crore net after 8 days. The crime thriller is on track to debut in the 100 crore club this weekend. Including GST, the gross total stands at 96.52 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Day 1 – 15.85 crore

Day 2 – 11.05 crore

Day 3 – 13.7 crore

Day 4 – 13.85 crore

Day 5 – 7.7 crore

Day 6 – 6.5 crore

Day 7 – 6.65 crore

Day 8 – 6.5 crore

Total – 81.80 crore

Beats Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan

In the last 24 hours, Drishyam 3 surpassed the domestic lifetime of Pulimurugan, which earned 76.67 crore net. It is now Mohanlal’s third highest-grossing film in India. The next target would be to beat L2: Empuraan.

Take a look at Mohanlal’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

Thudarum – 122 crore L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore Drishyam 3 – 81.80 crore (8 days) Pulimurugan – 76.67 crore Lucifer – 65.21 crore

Also, the 9th highest-grossing Mollywood film in India!

Along with Pulimurugan, Drishyam threequel also left behind Sarvam Maya. It is now the 9th highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the domestic box office.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore Vaazha 2 – 129.42 crore Thudarum – 122 crore L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore 2018 – 92.85 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore Aavesham – 85.15 crore Drishyam 3 – 81.80 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 45-50 crore

India net: 81.80 crore

India gross: 96.52 crore

ROI: 31.8-36.8 crore

Verdict: Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 27: Beats Bol Bachchan & Becomes Abhishek Bachchan’s 5th Highest-Grossing Film In India!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News