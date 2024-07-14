Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life is back in the news as it is all set to mark its OTT arrival soon. After ending its theatrical run on a high note, the film is expected to do well on the small screen. Before wrapping up its run, the biggie successfully crossed several milestones and ended up being the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Blessy directed the survival drama, which was released in theatres on 28 March 2024. Upon its release, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised Prithviraj‘s performance and Blessy’s execution. However, despite such critical acclaim, there was doubt about the film’s box office success, considering its off-beat genre. Fortunately, it received good support from the audience.

As per the final collection update, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life earned 85.24 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Out of this, the Tamil version contributed 77.40 crores. The Tamil version contributed 4.95 crores. The Kannada version earned 0.40 crore. The Telugu version earned 1.96 crores. The Hindi version contributed 0.53 crore.

Including taxes, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life’s domestic gross stands at 100.58 crores. In overseas, the film amassed 59.50 crores gross. Combining Indian gross and overseas gross, the biggie ended its journey at 160.08 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

With 160.08 crores gross, Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life ended its run as the third highest-grossing Mollywood film of all time at the worldwide box office after Manjummel Boys and 2018.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time globally:

Manjummel Boys: 241.56 crores

2018 Movie: 176 crores

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life: 160.08 crores

Aavesham: 156.48 crores

Pulimurugan: 152 crores

Premalu: 136 crores

Lucifer: 128 crores

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 90.43 crores

Bheeshma Parvam: 88.20 crores

Neru: 85.60 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

