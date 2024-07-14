Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 took an underwhelming start all across the globe. Considering the brand of Kamal Haasan and director Shankar, the film failed to live up to mammoth expectations. Even the goodwill of the predecessor didn’t come into play in a big way, and the overall total is much lower than expected. If we have to look at the brighter side, the magnum opus is going to be 2024’s highest-grossing Kollywood film at the worldwide box office today or tomorrow. Keep reading to know more!

The Shankar directorial opened to mostly disappointing reviews from all corners. Even the neutral audience isn’t talking about much other than the performance of Ulaga Nayagan. One of the major turn-offs was the length of the film, which was about 3 hours. Now, as per the latest reports, the length has been trimmed by 20 minutes, but that won’t make a big difference as negative word-of-mouth is already out.

As per the latest update, Indian 2 has earned 44.50 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 2 days. Including taxes, it equals a gross collection of 52.51 crores. In overseas, the film has raked in 30 crores gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 82.51 crores gross.

With 82.51 crores gross, Indian 2 has already emerged as the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 at the worldwide box office, surpassing Ayalaan‘s 76.41 crores gross. Today or by tomorrow, the film is ready to be at the top, surpassing Aranmanai 4 and Maharaja’s global collections.

As of now, Maharaja is Kollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2024, with a global collection of 108 crores gross (28 days). Aranmanai 4 is in second place with 100.24 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office: With Kalki 2898 AD’s 250 Crores+ Glory & Pushpa 2 Ready To Destroy Pre-Existing Records, 2024’s South Storm To Take Over Bollywood In The Hindi Belt?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News