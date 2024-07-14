As was pretty much in the cards, the Hindi version of Kalki showed huge growth on Saturday. The signs were already there when the growth was quite good during Friday evening and night shows itself. Then with increased showcasing on Saturday, it wasn’t a surprise at all that collections went up rather steeply. As a result, from 4.25 crores on Friday, the film moved all the way up to 7.95 crores on Saturday.

This is what happens with set films when they tend to grow more than normal when they have really been picked well by the audience. In such cases it doesn’t really matter if the competition is really formidable since they end up making a place for themselves eventually. In case of Kalki (Hindi), there are new films that have arrived in a big way as well, given the credentials involved. However, it’s still running on rather uninterrupted and that can well be seen in the big jump that it has managed on Saturday. Then there is this big Sunday awaiting it as well and that will further contribute significantly to its lifetime score.

In terms of the overall numbers, Kalki (Hindi) is now quite close to 250 crores milestone. Currently standing at 245.40 crores, the film is now just hours away from achieving this enviable feat. Today the film will comfortably go past yesterday’s score and that would result in a bit more added to the score of 250 crores, which is the highest that any other release of 2024 has collected so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

