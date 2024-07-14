Kalki 2898 AD is unstoppable, and very soon, it will reach 1000 crores at the worldwide box office. With such a run, the film has turned out to be a milestone in the careers of all those associated with it. Even Deepika Padukone has made big gains with this magnum opus, as she has now become the highest-grossing Indian actor in the post-COVID era by surpassing none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s domestic collection. Keep reading to know more!

Shah Rukh Khan made a dream comeback in 2023. After the Zero debacle in 2018, the superstar went on a break and returned after four years. His Pathaan, earlier last year, shattered all pre-existing records by earning 543.22 crores at the Indian box office. His Jawan turned out to be a much bigger success and earned a staggering 640.42 crores. Towards the end of 2023, his Dunki came, and it did a business of 232 crores.

In a single year alone, Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian actor to collect 1000 crores in the post-COVID era, with his domestic total reaching 1415.64 crores. Until Kalki 2898 AD came, Shah Rukh was in a safe position and rocked the throne of being the highest-grossing Indian actor in the post-pandemic era. Now, with Kalki’s tremendous run, Deepika Padukone has surpassed Shah Rukh.

Post-COVID, Deepika Padukone has witnessed four theatrical releases (excluding Jawan cameo), including 83, Pathaan, Fighter, and Kalki 2898 AD. 83 was a failure, but it earned 102 crores. Pathaan was a huge success, and it earned 543.22 crores. Fighter was again a losing affair but did a business of 215 crores. Kalki is running successfully in theatres, and so far, it has earned 571.95 crores.

Combining the domestic collection of Deepika Padukone’s post-COVID releases, her total stands at a staggering 1432.17 crores. With this, she has successfully crossed Shah Rukh Khan’s 1415.64 crores to become the highest-grossing Indian actor post-COVID.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office: 5 Highest-Grossing Animated Franchises Ranked As Despicable Me Films Hit The $5 Billion Worldwide Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News