Akshay Kumar is back on the big screens with a promising film. We’re talking about Sarfira, the official Hindi remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru (2020). The film has completed two days at the box office, but despite favorable word-of-mouth, there hasn’t been any major turnaround. Scroll below for early trends of day 2!

Sarfira was released on July 12, 2024. It narrates the tale of a businessman (played by Akshay Kumar) who aims to create an affordable airline for low-income citizens. But he has to tackle several roadblocks, including many enemies. Sudha Kongara, the director of Soorarai Pottru, returned to the director’s seat for the remake. It also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Sarfira Box Office Collection

The advance booking has remained on the lower end despite starring a Bollywood superstar. It largely depends on word-of-mouth, which has been favorable but, unfortunately, hasn’t converted into footfalls. On day 1, Sarfira earned just 2.50 crores at the Indian box office, the lowest opening by an Akshay Kumar film in the last 15 years.

There is also a big competition in theatres in the form of Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD, which remained the number one audience choice despite being in its third week. Kamal Haasan has returned with Indian 2, which affected the film’s screen count in the Hindi belt.

Last but not least is Lakshya’s Kill, which remains on the lower side but is quite steady.

Sarfira Day 2 Early Estimates

As per the latest update, Sarfira has added a collection in the range of 4-5 crores at the box office on day 2. This is an improvement of about 60-100% compared to earnings on the opening day, but still, the overall collection is on the lower side.

The overall collections after two days land at 6.50-7.50 crores. Needless to say, the numbers should have been better, but any improvement at this point is much appreciated!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Madness Unloaded With 3 Crores+ Footfalls In 16 Days But Needs 67% Growth To Achieve The Unbeatable Mark By KGF Chapter 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News