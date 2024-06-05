Akshay Kumar’s dry run at the box office might end soon with his upcoming film Sarfira that also stars Radhika Madan in the lead. The film will hit the theaters on July 12 and is an extraordinary story of a common man who dares to dream big. The film is an official remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru.

The pre-release business of the film has already been in line, and as per the latest reports, Junglee Music has acquired the music rights for the highly anticipated Hindi film.

Sarfira is being produced by Abundantia Entertainment and presented by Cape of Good Films. With a successful history of blockbuster collaborations with Akshay Kumar on Welcome and Singh is Kinng, Junglee Music is all set for another musical hit, it seems.

Soorarai Pottru’s Music Rights

Interestingly, the OG film Soorarai Pottru‘s music rights were sold at 3.5 crore. Hopefully, Akshay Kumar’s Hindi remake has garnered a much better and bigger deal with Sarfira, helmed by Sudha Kongara.

The film’s soundtrack features renowned singers such as Shreya Ghoshal, Mika Singh, and Neeti Mohan and music by G. V. Prakash Kumar, Tanishk Bagchi, and Suhit Abhyankar.

Akshay Kumar’s Last Big Deal

Before Sarfira, Akshay Kumar‘s OMG 2 had a good deal with Zee Music and the music rights of the social drama also starring Pankaj Tripathi were locked for 10 crore.

Excited with the deal, director Sudha Kongara said, “With ‘Sarfira,’ we have aimed to craft a musical marvel that not only entertains but also leaves a lasting impact on the viewers’ hearts. The soundtrack is diverse and will connect with fans across segments”.

Hopefully, Sarfira has atleast matched this number if not surpassed it. But to match this number, the music rights of the film must have been sold 2.8 times higher than Soorarai Pottru’s music rights. However, the amount of the deal has still not been disclosed. So it would be too early to predict if Akshay Kumar could match OMG 2’s number surpassing Soorarai Pootru’s music rights deal or not.

