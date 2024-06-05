Kartik Aaryan is currently the only bankable chocolate boy Bollywood is relying on. While Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor have moved to a brooding zone, Vicky Kaushal is experimenting with his choice of films. So, Kartik is turning out to be the obvious go-to choice of directors.

Reports suggest that even Sooraj Barjatya has knocked Kartik’s calendar and has approached him for his upcoming family drama Prem Ki Shaadi. The very film, that starred Salman Khan earlier. However the two chose to part ways amicably.

Sooraj Barjatya then went to his second obvious Prem – Shahid Kapoor, who played the family boy in Rajshri Productions Vivaah. However, even Shahid might not have fit into the caricature of the Prem Barjatya was envisioning.