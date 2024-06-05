Kartik Aaryan is currently the only bankable chocolate boy Bollywood is relying on. While Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor have moved to a brooding zone, Vicky Kaushal is experimenting with his choice of films. So, Kartik is turning out to be the obvious go-to choice of directors.
Reports suggest that even Sooraj Barjatya has knocked Kartik’s calendar and has approached him for his upcoming family drama Prem Ki Shaadi. The very film, that starred Salman Khan earlier. However the two chose to part ways amicably.
Sooraj Barjatya then went to his second obvious Prem – Shahid Kapoor, who played the family boy in Rajshri Productions Vivaah. However, even Shahid might not have fit into the caricature of the Prem Barjatya was envisioning.
Finally, things seem to settle down with Kartik Aaryan as he ticks all the checkboxes for Prem Ki Shaadi. A report by Pinkvilla suggests, “Sooraj Barjatya is on the lookout for an actor who brings in a sense of innocence on the screen and feels that Kartik has it in him to be the new-age on-screen Prem. Things are in a very preliminary stage at this point in time.”
Chandu Champion To Decide Prem Ki Shaadi?
The report further suggests that a final call about the casting of Prem Ki Shaadi will happen only after Chandu Champion’s release. The source quoted, “Kartik has heard the idea and is interested in doing the film; however, he is waiting to hear the complete script before signing the dotted lines. There will be a clear picture of the casting of Sooraj Barjatya‘s next by mid-July, once the full-fledged narration takes place.”
Kartik Aaryan’s Chalked Up Schedule!
However, if things materialize between Kartik Aaryan and Sooraj Barjatya, it might also be a long wait for the Rajshri head. Kartik is currently busy with Chandu Champion promotions. The actor will next move to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 by Aneez Bazmee, which will be followed by a Vishal Bharadwaj film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh sequel, and a Dharma Productions project.
So, Sooraj Barjatya might literally have to wait for five films since his Prem Ki Shaadi will be the sixth in the queue currently in Kartik Aaryan’s calendar! Well, it is going to be a super busy year for the actor!
