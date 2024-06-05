Shekhar Suman has been enjoying a lot of praise for his portrayal of Khan Bahadur Zulfikar Ahmed in Heeramandi. He is Manisha Koirala aka Mallikajaan’s patron. Along with him, Adhyayan Suman was a part of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali series and is enjoying the limelight. The veteran star cites examples of Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone’s journeys and wants his son to learn from them! Scroll below for all the details.

For the unversed, Adhyayan made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with Haal-e-dil. He went on to be a part of Raaz – The Mystery Continues and Jashnn. But despite critical acclaim, he went through depression as his father, Shekhar Suman, claimed Bollywood created roadblocks for him. His relationship with Kangana Ranaut also became a huge controversy. So, one can imagine how difficult the journey has been for the actor, personally and professionally.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Adhyayan Suman revealed that he was once written off in Bollywood but has managed to bounce back. To this, his father, Shekhar Suman, responded, “Take a cue from other people’s journey. Look at Katrina Kaif. When she came in Boom, she couldn’t stand, say her lines, or even dance, but look at where she reached. Look at her performance in Rajneeti and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara. Even in Dhoom 3, you could never say that she is the same girl who had started like that. It happens to the best of people.”

Shekhar also cited examples of Deepika Padukone, who, according to him, had a rocky beginning but grew into a beautiful actress. He also hailed Ananya Panday, who went through massive trolling during Kho Gaye Hum Kahan but held her chin up.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi has been renewed for Season 2. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix will be reuniting to deliver another visual spectacle.

