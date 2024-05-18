Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi is all over the headlines. There are some who feel like the web series is quite underwhelming, but others are praising the making of Bhansali and the grandeur it has brought to the Indian OTT space. Other than that, even the performances of the actors are being praised, and among those is a veteran like Manisha Koirala. Even Sonakshi Sinha showered Manisha with praise and shared her experience of working with the actress.

Sonakshi has a twin role in the Bhansali directorial, and she has portrayed an on-screen rival of Manisha. Talking about sharing the screen space with the veteran actor, Sonakshi revealed she had to prepare herself against Manisha as the latter comes with decades of experience. She also talked about apologizing to the senior actress.

During an interview with Instant Bollywood, Sonakshi Sinha said, “I love her. I apologized to her after I saw the entire series! I was like, how have I done this? Meri ye majaal kaha se aayi! She is amazing, and that is the beauty of having such a fine actor in front of you because they give you the boost to do better.”

Further talking about sharing the screen with Manisha in Heeramandi, Sonakshi Sinha added, “This is Manisha Koirala, who we have grown up watching, who has an amazing body of work. I thought I am in front of her, so I better do something good. It is such a pleasure to have that banter with each other; you are fully into it. I enjoyed working with Manisha ma’am.”

For the unversed, Heeramandi marked Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial debut in the web space, and the series is currently one of the most-watched web shows worldwide on Netflix. It started streaming on 1st May, and apart from Sonakshi Sinha and Manisha Koirala, it also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, Taha Shah Badussha, and others in key roles.

