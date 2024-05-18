All Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans and TV fraternity were worried after Gurucharan Singh, aka former Roshan Singh Sodhi, went missing. Initially, it felt like a rumor, but when his father moved to the police for help, it was confirmed that the actor was not traceable. Yesterday evening, everyone was relieved by the fact that Singh had finally returned home. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Gurucharan was supposed to travel to Mumbai from Delhi by flight on 22nd April. However, he never reached Mumbai and didn’t even return to his home in Delhi. Following this shocking update, his father registered a police complaint in the Palam area of New Delhi. Ever since the investigation started, there have been several speculations about the matter. Now, as the actor is back at home, the real reason behind his disappearance has come out.

According to reports, during the police officials’ interrogation, Gurucharan Singh revealed that he left his home because he wanted to get rid of worldly life and was out on a religious journey. The former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor further shared that he stopped at Gurudwaras in several cities, including Amritsar and Ludhiana. But moving ahead, he felt that he should return home.

It is also learned that Gurucharan Singh was inclined towards spirituality and was interested in going to the Himalayas for meditation.

It’s good to know that the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor is back home after 25 days, and nothing ominous happened in the matter.

Meanwhile, Gurucharan Singh was associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its beginning, i.e., from 2008. He left the show in 2013 but made a return in 2014. After coming back, he played the character of Sodhi till 2020. After his exit, Balwinder Singh Suri joined the show as Roshan Singh Sodhi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: What To Watch This Weekend: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Madgaon Express, The Great Indian Kapil Show ft Ed Sheeran & More Exciting Titles To Keep You Entertained!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News