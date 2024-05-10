It has been 18 days since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh disappeared while traveling from Delhi To Mumbai. He left his home in Delhi to catch a flight to Mumbai but never boarded. Earlier, his family alleged that the actor had been kidnapped.

Later, it was said that he might have gone somewhere since he was facing a financial crunch. Reports about his impending wedding and ill health also surfaced through close aides and well-wishers.

However, for 2 weeks, the family has been waiting for Gurucharan Singh, but Delhi Police has no clue about the actor. But now, some reports suggest that the actor was operating as many as 10 bank accounts.

Some reports via Delhi Police state that the actor was using a lot of credits to get through his financial crunch. In fact, on the day of his disappearance, he used a lot of transactions from these cards, settling the balance of one card from the others. This was his last credit card transaction.

Earlier, it was said that the TMKOC actor had withdrawn Rs 7,000 from his ATM, but new reports suggested that he had withdrawn Rs 14,000 and has gone missing ever since. Some reports suggest that the close friends of the actor have hinted that he was growing very close to spirituality and was finding solace in the same.

His father recently opened up to the Times Of India and said, “What has happened is very shocking; we don’t know how to deal with it. Hum sab bahut pareshaan hain and are eagerly waiting for some update from the police. Hum uske wapas aane ka intezaar kar rahe hain.”

In 18 days, there has been no major clue about the actor, and the only three things known about his disappearance are that he was traveling from Delhi to Mumbai, He did an ATM transaction withdrawing a cash amount of Rs 14,000, and he was last traced at Palam, near his home!

We hope he gets traced soon and his distressed family gets relieved. Praying for the actor’s safety.

