Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the world’s longest running sitcom and has only grown in its popularity over the years. The show has been successfully running over a decade and the actors are also very popular on social media. Now in a viral video, Gurucharan Singh who played the role of Sodhi on the show is seen getting emotional reminiscing over the good days he spent with the cast on the sets. Fans are now reacting to it and asking him to come back on the show. Watch the video below.

For those of you who don’t know, Gurucharan left the show in 2020 and later revealed in an interview that it was because of his dad’s ill health. He had apparently undergone surgery and there were few other reasons in life as well that he wanted to address after quitting the show.

5 days ago, a fan page on Instagram shared the video of Gurucharan Singh of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah reminiscing about the good old days. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha Fans💗 (@shaileshlodha._.fp)

We would totally agree with fans here. We do miss Gurucharan Singh in TMKOC.

2 days ago, the actor shared a video on his Instagram account with a caption that read, “I am so Thankful to WAHEGURU JI FOR THIS PURE LOVE ❤️ Thanks so very much Everyone☺️🙏💕”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurucharan Singh official (@sodhi_gcs)

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Sir ji tussi kiddar gye bahhut yaad aunde o tussi paji mene to tmkoc dekhna hi bnd kr dia h.”

Another user commented, “New sodhi is good but old sodhi was emotion old is gold please come back in tmkoc aapke purane purane episodes dekh ke Maan bhar rahe hai aajao na.”

A third user commented, “Pls wapas la lao sodhi ko.”

What are your thoughts on fans asking Gurucharan Singh to come back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Tell us in the space below.

